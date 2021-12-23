The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Pizza With The Most Unreal Cheese Pull
Say cheese!
We recently asked our readers to pick out the best restaurants in Toronto for pizza with the ultimate cheese pull as part of Narcity's very first Toronto Food Awards, and the votes are in!
There were a lot of close calls in the polls for pizzerias, but according to readers, these are the top 10 spots that locals and visitors simply have to hit up for when they want a cheesy pizza.
10. Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza (Tied)
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This award-winning Neapolitan-style wood oven pizza place offers up their classic homemade recipes that will transport you to Italy without the hefty plane ticket.
10. Pizzeria Libretto (Tied)
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Tying in votes with Goodfellas, Pizzeria Libretto is one of the very first Toronto restaurants that serves VPN-certified pizza, which follows the intense rules put out by the Napoli government.
8. Blaze Pizza (Tied)
Price: 💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: If you like being in complete charge of what toppings go on your pizza all the way from the sauce straight up to the finishing touches, then Blaze Pizza might just be your go-to pizza joint.
8. Blondies (Tied)
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: If you love millennial pink and pizza, then Blondies will fit your brand. From Californian "Red" tomato sauce pizzas to Alfredo sauce "Blonde" pizzas, there are tons of options to choose from. You can even customize your own.
6. Piano Piano (Tied)
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Piano Piano is a cute date night spot, and according to the restaurant, their food is so totally satisfying that it will curb your hunger "like a nonna's instinctive touch."
6. Bitondo Pizzeria (Tied)
Price: 💸💸
Address: 11 Clinton St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This classic pizzeria is tucked away right in the heart of Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Bitondo's offers up pizza by the slice or made-to-order pies, as well as panzerottis.
4. PiCo
Price: 💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Pi Co. is a custom-crafted Neapolitan-style pizzeria that is fired up within 90 seconds, so it's great for when you're taking a quick lunch break. Plus, if you're looking for dessert, they even offer sweet pizza which you can stuff with Nutella, fruit or candy bars of your choice.
3. Descendant Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1168 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're all about Detroit-style pizzas with a thicker crust and loads of sauce, then you should add Descendant Pizza to your "got to try" list.
2. Pizzeria Badiali
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 181 Dovercourt Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: New York-style pizza lovers may fall in love with this west-end pizza joint. They use mouthwatering house made ingredients.
1. Maker Pizza
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Local foodies reigned Maker Pizza supreme, which offers delicious pies with hilarious names like Napoli Dynamite, Dr. Pepperoni, and Tropic Thunder. The last of the three is fit for those who live for pineapple on their pizza.
