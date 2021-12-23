Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
narcity awards 2021

The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Pizza With The Most Unreal Cheese Pull

Say cheese!

The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Pizza With The Most Unreal Cheese Pull
@hungry_wongs | Instagram, @itsjimzen | Instagram

We recently asked our readers to pick out the best restaurants in Toronto for pizza with the ultimate cheese pull as part of Narcity's very first Toronto Food Awards, and the votes are in!

There were a lot of close calls in the polls for pizzerias, but according to readers, these are the top 10 spots that locals and visitors simply have to hit up for when they want a cheesy pizza.

10. Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza (Tied)

Price: 💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This award-winning Neapolitan-style wood oven pizza place offers up their classic homemade recipes that will transport you to Italy without the hefty plane ticket.

Menu

10. Pizzeria Libretto (Tied)

Price: 💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Tying in votes with Goodfellas, Pizzeria Libretto is one of the very first Toronto restaurants that serves VPN-certified pizza, which follows the intense rules put out by the Napoli government.

Menu

8. Blaze Pizza (Tied)

Price: 💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: If you like being in complete charge of what toppings go on your pizza all the way from the sauce straight up to the finishing touches, then Blaze Pizza might just be your go-to pizza joint.

Menu

8. Blondies (Tied)

Price: 💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: If you love millennial pink and pizza, then Blondies will fit your brand. From Californian "Red" tomato sauce pizzas to Alfredo sauce "Blonde" pizzas, there are tons of options to choose from. You can even customize your own.

Menu

6. Piano Piano (Tied)

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Piano Piano is a cute date night spot, and according to the restaurant, their food is so totally satisfying that it will curb your hunger "like a nonna's instinctive touch."

Menu

6. Bitondo Pizzeria (Tied)

Price: 💸💸

Address: 11 Clinton St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This classic pizzeria is tucked away right in the heart of Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Bitondo's offers up pizza by the slice or made-to-order pies, as well as panzerottis.

Menu

4. PiCo

Price: 💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Pi Co. is a custom-crafted Neapolitan-style pizzeria that is fired up within 90 seconds, so it's great for when you're taking a quick lunch break. Plus, if you're looking for dessert, they even offer sweet pizza which you can stuff with Nutella, fruit or candy bars of your choice.

Menu

3. Descendant Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1168 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're all about Detroit-style pizzas with a thicker crust and loads of sauce, then you should add Descendant Pizza to your "got to try" list.

Menu

2. Pizzeria Badiali

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 181 Dovercourt Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: New York-style pizza lovers may fall in love with this west-end pizza joint. They use mouthwatering house made ingredients.

Menu

1. Maker Pizza

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Local foodies reigned Maker Pizza supreme, which offers delicious pies with hilarious names like Napoli Dynamite, Dr. Pepperoni, and Tropic Thunder. The last of the three is fit for those who live for pineapple on their pizza.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The 12 Best New Restaurants In Toronto That Made 2021 Less Of A Train Wreck

How many did you visit?

@mxonisah | Instagram, @levant.pizza | Instagram

We asked our readers to name the best restaurants in Toronto across five different categories for 2021 as part of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards and the votes are officially in!

The city saw a number of new restaurant openings this year and, according to readers, these are the top 12 spots that you just have to add to your bucket list.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Restaurant Is Giving Out Free Burgers To Anyone Who Does A Good Deed This Week

You can get good karma and a snack.

Fearless Meat | Google Maps, @fearlessmeat | Instagram

A Toronto restaurant is embracing the Christmas spirit by offering all you do-gooders the chance to grab a free burger after shovelling your neighbour's driveway or some other good deed this week.

The well-known burger joint Fearless Meat, located at 884 Kingston Road, announced via Instagram on Sunday that it would be offering customers a chance to participate in its wholesome "Good Deed Challenge."

Keep Reading Show less

Vote For Your Favourite Restaurants In Narcity Toronto's 2021 Food Awards

We want you to pick the best of the best for this year.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

When indoor dining finally returned to Ontario this summer, Torontonians had high expectations for their food after months of lockdown — and luckily, the city's restaurants delivered.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Keep Reading Show less

Vote For Toronto's Best New Restaurant In 2021

From beach clubs to pizzas.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

As Toronto slowly came back to life this year, restaurants across the city reopened their doors — and we finally saw some newcomers enter the scene.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Keep Reading Show less