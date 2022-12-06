8 Toronto Restaurants That Take Large Reservations Without A Minimum Spend
It's time to make those group dinner plans!
One of the most stressful parts about planning dinner with your friends is finding a restaurant that will accommodate everyone and be within a reasonable budget.
Toronto is filled with so many restaurants, but not many of them can take big parties without some sort of contingency, whether that's a minimum charge or a set menu.
Here's a list of 8 Toronto restaurants that take reservations for large groups, and you won't have to commit in a monetary way:
District Restaurant and Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 303 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a group of 15 people, you can get a table with no minimum charge. If you were hoping to host a larger party, then know that the restaurant takes a maximum of 275 people and costs start at $4,500.
Joey
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Variety.
Address: Eaton Centre
Why You Need To Go: If you're in a group of fewer than 20 people, then Joey at the Eaton Centre can accommodate your group at no minimum charge. If your party is more than 20 and less than 30, then there is a minimum charge that can range between $60 to $75 per person.
Marked
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: South American
Address: 132 John St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can make a reservation on OpenTable for a group of up to 12 people at Marked, and there is no minimum order or set menu involved.
il Padrino
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 579 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to hang out with a bunch of friends in the heart of Little Italy in Toronto, then you should know that il Padrino takes reservations for up to 16 people with no minimum charges, all you have to do is book through OpenTable and find a time slot that suits you.
Cano Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 132 John St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For up to 18 people, you can make a reservation at this popular restaurant that features oysters, pizza, pasta, and so much more.
Sprezzatura Spaghetti Disco
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1166 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a fun night out filled with Italian eats, then make sure to check out this spot that allows you to make reservations for up to 20 people with no commitments.
Chotto Matte
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese and Peruvian
Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a dinner spot with 8 of your friends, then make sure to check Chotto Matte out. For 8 people, there is no set menu or a minimum charge for your party.
Amal
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 131 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a group of 7 people, you are able to enjoy items with no minimum spend. This family-style restaurant is best when you're a big group so you can enjoy a variety of different foods.