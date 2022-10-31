The 5 Best Mexican Restaurants In Toronto, According To The Michelin Guide
It's taco time! 🌮
If you've been craving some Mexican food in Toronto, then the Michelin Guide has you covered. The guide, which is the first in Canada, was released in September, and it highlights tons of standout restaurants across the city.
In October, the guide revealed a list of its top Mexican restaurants in Toronto. While only one of these venues actually received a star, others were awarded the Bib Gourmand which recognizes "friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices." Get ready for tacos, quesadillas, and more at these spots.
Campechano
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Boasting locations with "hidden gem vibes," this taqueria has a small but flavourful menu of authentic Mexican fare. The venue did not receive a star, but it did receive Bib Gourmand recognition for "good quality" and "good value cooking." According to the guide, "if you’re here for anything but tacos, you’ve come to the wrong place."
Puerto Bravo
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1425 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant, which began during the pandemic, also received Bib Gourmand recognition. You can enjoy the flavours of Tampico when dining here, and the Michelin Guide suggests ordering the wera tostada, which comes with layers or avocado, shrimp, and octopus.
Fonda Balam
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 802 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Founded by by Kate Chomyshyn, Julio Guajardo, and Matty Matheson, this authentic Mexican spot serves fried tacos in a modern, colourful setting. The venue was given a Bib Gourmand rating in the Michelin Guide.
Quetzal
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 419 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is the only restaurant on the list to receive a Michelin Star, and you can expect a fancy night out at this spot. The food is cooked over a 28-foot wood fire and the presentation of your meal is worth taking a photo of.
La Bartola
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 588 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Using local and Mexican ingredients, this Toronto restaurant serves up vegan dishes and authentic fare. The venue received a Bib Gourmand award, and the guide praised its purple corn tacos and black sesame tostadas.