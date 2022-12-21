The 6 Best New Restaurants In Toronto For 2022, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs
Date night decision made!
Looking for new Toronto restaurants to try but don't trust Yelp reviews? Fret not, friends. Narcity has got you. We recently spoke to six of the city's most celebrated chefs and restaurateurs to get their honest opinion on the best openings of 2022.
The culinary experts shared enough info to create a foodie's dream list with spots ranging from top-notch pastry joints to an entire seafood palace.
Let the mouthwatering begin.
Prime Seafood Palace
Price 💸💸💸
Address: 944 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Fans of Matty Matheson wishing to check out the chef's latest creation will want to stop by the Prime Seafood Palace. Mark McEwan of Top Chef Canada told Narcity the spot is an "incredible spin on an old school steak house idea."
"Prime is not something you think of when you see Matty and that makes it an even bigger surprise. Bologna recipes to high end, go figure, well done," McEwan added.
Adrian Niman, owner and co-executive chef of The Food Dudes also praised the spot.
"Love the design and feel of the restaurant. Also, a huge fan of chef Coulson’s food and always have been. Great cocktails as well," Niman told Narcity.
Café Zuzu
Price: 💸💸
Address: 555 Dundas Street East, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This cozy cafe in the heart of Regent Park strives to offer "soulful hospitality" and delivers, according to Nuit Regular, executive chef and co-owner of Kiin.
"One of my favourite new spots of 2022 is Café Zuzu. I'm often in the area for work because our commissary kitchen is located in the neighbourhood, so I love dropping by Café Zuzu for a coffee and pastry in the morning or to grab a quick lunch," Regular told Narcity. "I love their mushroom pizza siciliana and cavolo nero salad."
"It's such a great space in the neighbourhood: people can come meet up with friends, grab a quick bite to eat, or do some work. I also admire their community outreach programs," she added.
Alder at the Ace Hotel
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 51 Camden Street, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Anyone looking to taste Mediterranean excellence should book a reservation at Alder, the new wood-fired grill restaurant dreamed up by Michelin-starred Chef Patrick Kriss.
Kriss is also known to be the culinary master behind Alo, Aloette and Alobar Yorkville.
Adrian Niman also chose this spot as one of his new faves.
"Anything the Alo team touches is the pinnacle of hospitality. The design and feel of this space make you feel like you're in another city and the food is always consistently delicious," Niman said to Narcity.
Henry's Restaurant & Wine Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 922 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If going out to you means finding a place with a fantastic aesthetic, stellar seasonal dishes and rare wine selection, look no further than Henry's.
Janet Zuccarini, the owner of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, listed this restaurant as her new go-to.
"Henry's Restaurant & Wine Bar with its charming, mid-century interiors paired with creative and seasonal small plates is a must-try. Plus, they also have an extensive and unique wine list like nowhere else in the city!" Zuccarini told Narcity.
Sunny's Chinese
Price: 💸💸
Address: 60 Kensington Avenue, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to enjoy a more affordable night of delicious food, acclaimed chef David Schwartz's Sunny's Chinese in Kensington Market is the perfect belly-filler.
But no need to take our word for it, Thanos Tripi, the owner behind Mamakas Taverna vouched for this spot personally.
"David is doing an excellent job curating such an authentic Sichuan experience with a vibe that transports me to a New York City late-night feast of flavourful spice of Asian kitsch. It's a fun night out with out pretensions and the choice of location couldn't be more perfect with a vibrate room. I can't wait to see it evolve over the years to come," Tripi told Narcity.
Zuccarini also said she's excited to try this one out.
"Two new restaurants that I am looking forward to trying are Sunny's Chinese, which looks super cool and tasty, as well as Antonio Park's new restaurant AP Restaurant. I am a huge fan and follower of Park's and I love anywhere that has sashimi on the menu," Zuccarini added.
Le Sélect Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 432 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The newly reopened Le Sélect Bistro is your chance to enjoy some of the best french cuisines Toronto offers and one of the largest wine cellars in Canada.
Michelin-starred chef Ryusuke Nakagawa from Aburi Hana picked this spot as his new fave.
"The Salmon Tartare and the Coquilles St. Jaques (Scallops) are really the standout dishes for me. Generally, I like to eat light and often, so I really appreciate when the hors d'oeuvres match the caliber of mains on a menu," Nakagawa said.
"The scallops are perfectly cooked every time and all elements of comfort food (bacon, butter, mashed potatoes) are there but in the most delicate way possible. French cuisine has always been one of the foundational parts of my culinary education so whenever I can indulge in excellent French food, it feels like home in many ways," Nakagawa added.