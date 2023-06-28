9 New Toronto Restaurants You Need To Know About If You Actually Fancy Yourself A Foodie
Plan your summer accordingly! 🤤
Calling all foodies! There are a bunch of new restaurants opening in Toronto this summer that you're going to want to put on the ol' bucket list. So consider your next dinner reservation sorted.
Toronto's newest lineup has something for everyone — whether you're craving delicious Italian eats, flavours of the Mediterranean, or are looking to somehow combine your love for both sushi and steak.
So if you're someone who likes to dine out and stay on top of all the hottest new Toronto restaurants, you're going to want to take note.
Matter of fact, some of these spots have already opened their doors, so you don't need to waste any time checking them out. While others are generating lots of hype as future patrons eagerly anticipate their opening.
So, without further ado, here are some of the new restaurants opening in Toronto that you definitely need to know about.
Daphne
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 67 Richmond St. W.
Why You Need To Go: This modern, American-style restaurant by INK Entertainment (the company behind Amal, Byblos and Sofia Yorkville) recently opened its doors smack dab in the middle of Toronto's Financial District. The 8,000-square-foot resto offers a variety of small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and an extensive wine list. Chef John Lee (formerly at Patois, Shook and Patria) oversees the entire menu at Daphne, which includes some delicious-looking seafood cooked over a wood-fired grill. Plus, the whole atmosphere is very upscale — so if you're looking to live your best stealth wealth lifestyle, this is the spot for you.
Pinkies up!
Opened: June 22, 2023
Ristorante Sociale
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 545 King St. W.
Why You Need To Go: This Italian eatery, which opened this month, is tucked away at the back of an alleyway and comes complete with immersive theatre performers on Friday and Saturday nights and a glitzy "Great Gatsby" vibe. Ristorante Sociale was brought to life by the same team behind the bib Michelin gourmand restaurant, Enoteca Sociale, and features menu items like the albacore tuna, cacio e pepe, and the branzino.
Opened: June 2023
Margo
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 600 King St. W.
Why You Need To Go: Do you love Mediterranean food? Does a two-pound plate of lobster pasta sound like your idea of a good time? Then this swanky spot on King Street West is for you. Margo opened its doors near the end of April and has got a whole vibe to it (think gold frames, fancy wallpaper and flowers hanging from the ceiling).
The restaurant boasts a dynamic cocktail menu, as well as brunch, lunch, and dinner menus that feature great eats like grilled octopus, shakshouka, and more.
Opened: April 25, 2023
Ultra
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Pan-Asian
Address: 12 St. Clair Ave. E.
Why You Need To Go: This luxe restaurant's menu is curated by Executive Chef Kihyun Kim, who previously worked at Toronto's Akira Back, and features dishes like salmon tataki, wagyu steak, and a bluefin tuna tart. Ultra takes its inspo from British designer, Alexander McQueen, and has three different areas with completely different vibes — including a retro-looking rooftop patio with large turquoise-blue umbrellas with tassels, matching couches, and spectacular views of midtown Toronto.
Opened: June 7, 2023
Alobar Downtown
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 150 York St.
Why You Need To Go: The second location of the Michelin-starred restaurant Alobar opened in downtown Toronto this month and offers both Italian and steakhouse fare with mouth-watering caesar salads, oysters, short ribs, pasta, steak, and much more. Enough said, right?
Opening: June 2023
Blue Bovine
Cuisine: Steak and sushi
Address: 55 Front St.
Why You Need To Go: Blue Bovine is the latest project by the Liberty Entertainment Group, a company that owns Casa Loma, Blueblood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, and more. The upscale steak and sushi spot will be located at Union Station and by the looks of its Instagram page will also feature seafood towers, cocktails, and more.
So this fall, there is going to be a more gustatory reason for hitting up the famous downtown train station.
Opening: Fall 2023
Maezcalero
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 509 Bloor St. W.
Why You Need To Go: This new Mexican joint plans to throw open its pink doors next month, so mark your calendars Toronto. The bar sounds like it's going to be a great new spot to check out in the Annex. Not only will they have a sizable collection of tequila, mezcal, and other cocktails,but there will also be a tapas menu that will very hopefully knock your socks off.
Opening: July 9, 2023
Table Food Hall
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Various
Address: 81 Bay St.
Why You Need To Go: Finding a good place to eat downtown can feel a little daunting. It's either super busy, super expensive, or a mid-tier chain — or all three.
This is what Table seems to be tackling. It's going to be a morning-to-evening place to eat inside CIBC Square. There will be multiple restaurants and a stylish new space for everything from your morning coffee to after-work drinks.
Opening: Summer 2023
Astoria
Cuisine: French American
Address: 1087 Queen St. W.
Why You Need To Go: This French American bistro and cocktail bar is set to open on Queen Street West sometime this year, but the restaurant has yet to announce an official date. Not too much is known about it yet, except that the folks behind Bar Poet are behind it — so you can bet it's going to be good.
Opening: 2023
Myth
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 522 King St. W.
Why You Need To Go: Myth is the 10th and final restaurant on this list and is included more as an added bonus worth mentioning. The popular Greek restaurant isn't exactly new to Toronto, but it did recently reopen after a fire earlier this year. The owners used the opportunity to rebuild and revamp their menu. That means if you went to Myth before, you can expect a new experience after their reopening.
Re-opened: June 11, 2023
So, with that, you can now try out some of the great new restaurants coming to the city this year.
If you're feeling extra adventurous, you could even try out all of them. Just be ready to pay a bit of money because most seem to be on the expensive side.
Happy dining, Toronto!