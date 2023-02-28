Toronto's Stunning Greek Restaurant Caught On Fire & It's Almost Unrecognizable (VIDEO)
The restaurant will be closed until further notice.
A popular Toronto restaurant caught on fire on Tuesday morning and the building is no longer recognizable.
The fire occurred at 522 King Street West, just off Brant Street, where the Greek restaurant Myth lies. The flames affected the restaurant's outdoor patio, entrance, interior, and many spots above it.
The Toronto Fire Services were called at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and are investigating. They reported that the damages were categorized as a "2-alarm commercial/industrial fire," and no injuries were reported.
"We are in shock and disbelief but also incredibly grateful that no one was injured as a result," a spokesperson from Myth told Narcity.
"The entire team at Myth is reeling from the devastating news of a fire at our venue," they added.
Fire at King Street West and Brant Street, Toronto, Ontario..Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
A Toronto police spokesperson told Narcity that "it's being investigated as a suspicious fire."
However, it's worth noting that when used in this context, the word suspicious means, "we believe that there's something more, we just don't know, and so we're investigating that."
In other words, how the fire started is unknown at this point, but they are looking into it.
Additionally, the incident has not yet been categorized as arson, though the police said they would update the public if they identified "any criminality."
Zoomed in shot of the fire.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
"We know that the coming days and weeks will be challenging, but with the support of our team and our amazing community, rebuilding is on the horizon," a Myth spokesperson added.
However, "Myth will remain closed until further notice."