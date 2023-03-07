Toronto Police Say A Young Victim Was Dumped From The Trunk Of A Car & Found Unconscious
He suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is looking to identify the victim of an assault who was found lying unconscious on a sidewalk with life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke.
Police said the victim, who is described as being between the ages of 15 and 20, was driven to the area in the trunk of a vehicle and left behind by two suspects.
He was found in the area of Celestine Drive and The Westway in Eticoboke at around 11:15 p.m., Sunday. That area is right next to Dixon Grove Junior Middle School.
Police are calling this an aggravated assault and said in a press release that the victim was driven to the area in the trunk of a dark-coloured SUV.
Two suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle, opened the trunk and moved the victim from the trunk to the sidewalk before getting back in their car and driving off.
Police haven't offered any description of the two suspects involved, or said where the vehicle they were driving was headed.
So far, a TPS spokesperson has only confirmed to Narcity that the victim of this assault remains in the hospital and is in life-threatening condition.
As officers work to identify him, they've described the victim as a "young man or boy" between the ages of 15 and 20. Police said he is 5'4" and 93 pounds, with a thin build, medium complexion and short black hair.
He was found clean-shaven and has a scar above his right eyebrow.
Police said the victim was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information on this assault or who was in the area at the time the victim was left on the sidewalk is being asked to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.