Peel Police Investigating Threats To GTA High Schools & Someone Said They'd 'Shoot Them Up'
The threats indicated it would happen this week.
Ontario Editor
Mar 08, 2023, 9:03 AM
Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating a list of online threats made against several high schools in the GTA and said investigators and school officials are taking the threats seriously.
On March 2, officers were made aware of online social media threats that included six schools in Mississauga and Brampton by name, and indicated that a shooting would take place at each school the following week.
"These threats indicated that on Friday, March 10, 2023, someone would attend six named Peel Region secondary schools, intending to 'shoot them up'," Peel Police said in a press release.
Here are the six schools that were named in these threats:
- Holy Name of Mary Secondary School
- Louise Arbour Secondary School
- St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School
- Notre Dame Secondary School
- Chinguacousy Secondary School
- Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School
Police said in the wake of these threats, investigators and officials with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District and Peel Public School Boards are taking them seriously and working together on safety plans and strategies.
"We understand that the threats made are concerning to students, school staff, administrators, parents and the community at large," said PRP Inspector Jean-Paul St. Jules, with the force's Criminal Investigation Bureau. "The safety and well-being of our schools is extremely important to us."
So far, police haven't shared any information on who they think might be responsible for these threats or elborated on whether they believe they are credible.
"Our Youth and Cyber Support Service investigators are working on identifying those responsible," siad Insp. St. Jules.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.