Two Teens Arrested In Niagara Region Kidnapping Involving Guns, Knives & A Shelter-In-Place

Four suspects were involved but police haven't found one of them.

Ontario Editor
Police tape set up at a crime scene.

Police tape set up at a crime scene.

Andrew Sentipal | Dreamstime

A tense few hours in the Niagara Region ended with the arrest of three people, including two teenagers, but one suspect is still on the loose.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) responded to reports of a disturbance shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a rural property near Wellandport, where they had determined one youth had been taken after being kidnapped and where the suspects were trying to kidnap a second youth.

"The suspects were armed with firearms and knives," Niagara police said in a press release. "At least one shot was fired during the incident."

As the situation continued, police later told residents in the Township of Wainfleet, which is about 30 kilometres southwest of Niagara Falls, to shelter in place "out of an abundance of safety."

No injuries were reported in the shooting, and police said as the suspects tried to get away, their vehicle got stuck in a ditch and they were forced to flee on foot.

"The initial responding NRPS officers arrested one of the suspects near the scene," police said.

From there, K9 and emergency task units and an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) helicopter were brought in to help in the search for the other three suspects.

Roughly an hour and a half later, at around 7 p.m., two more suspects were located and taken into custody.

"Despite an exhaustive 4.5-hour search of the area, the fourth suspect was not located," police said in a statement. "The shelter in place request for Wainfleet was subsequently lifted at approximately 12:50 a.m."

Police said they believed the incident was targeted and that there was no threat to public safety.

Of the three suspects that were taken into custody, two 16-year-old boys from Niagara Falls and Pelham, Ontario, are facing several charges, including kidnapping and the use of a firearm.

Their names are not being released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 20-year-old man from St. Catharines is also facing the same charges, but police said his identity won't be released, "as it may lead to the identity of the two younger accused."

The three suspects are due in court on Wednesday.

Niagara police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009318, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Stuart McGinn
Ontario Editor
Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
