Here's How Much You Can Get Fined For Not Having Your Ontario Driver's Licence On You
Getting pulled over without it could suck.
Attention all Ontario drivers! The Toronto police have issued a friendly reminder about why you should never get in your car without a driver's licence.
Ontario Human Rights Commissioner Randall Arsenault shared an Instagram clip over the weekend reminding motorists why they should avoid the "completely preventable" fines.
The clip features an officer outlining various other penalties that forgetful drivers could get hit with daily — they're listed as follows:
- $110 for not having your driver's licence with you.
- $65 for not carrying your insurance card.
- $110 for not having your permit and registration in your vehicle.
"Check now to make sure you have everything," the post's caption adds.
Unsurprisingly, these fines can add up quickly, with Arsenault even joking in the comment section that there are no "combination discounts."
Obviously, not having your Ontario driver's licence could impact your travel plans. But, not having your insurance card gets you both a fine and in all sorts of trouble if you're ever involved in an accident.
So, you'll want to avoid that double whammy.
Worst yet, lacking your permit and registration costs you money, and if you drive without a valid licence, your vehicle could even be impounded.
In conclusion, anyone looking to save themselves from financial grief should always check to make sure they have the necessary documentation on them before driving.
You should aim to keep your driver's licence, insurance card, permit, and registration in a safe and easily accessible place in your vehicle.
However, if you hate clutter with every bone in your body, you can are allowed to keep digital copies on your phone instead.