A CTV Reporter Was Hit By A Car While Covering A Separate Crash & Her Injuries Are Serious
The two crashes happened just south of Guelph.
A CTV News reporter is in hospital after getting hit by a car while working on the scene of a separate, two-vehicle collision just south of Guelph, Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the woman, identified by CTV Kitchener and her colleagues as Stephanie Villella, was struck by the vehicle and sustained serious and "possibly life-threatening" injuries.
"A pedestrian was struck along a section of closed road by a sedan," said OPP Constable Joshua Cunningham in a video posted from the scene of the crash. "The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries."
\u201c#WellingtonOPP investigating 2 serious collisions on Brock Rd S. @wellingtncounty\u201d— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1677702643
There is no word yet on whether the driver involved could be facing charges. According to CTV, the driver did remain on the scene.
Villella had been in the area of Brock Road South, south of Guelph reporting on a crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan that happened at around 10:30 a.m.
OPP said the person driving the sedan had to be airlifted to the hospital.
CTV said Villella was gathering images from the scene of that collision when she was hit.
"We cover a range of very difficult stories in our work. This one is obviously particularly tough for our entire CTV Kitchener team," said CTV reporter Krista Simpson in her story Wednesday night. "Our thoughts are with Stephanie and her family tonight."
Condolences from many other friends and colleagues have also poured in on social media.
\u201cI'm gutted by this news. Stephanie Villella is an incredible journalist, and an even better person. Sending all of my love to Steph, her family, and everyone at CTV Kitchener. \n\nCTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph https://t.co/6VKw87bSKQ\u201d— Stephanie Irvine (@Stephanie Irvine) 1677714097
"I'm gutted by this news," wrote Stephanie Irvine, a former employee with CTV Kitchener.
Unifor also offered its condolences, calling the incident a "terrible on the job injury."
\u201cUnifor leadership, staff and members from across the country are thinking of journalist Stephanie Villella and her family, friends and co-workers at @CTVKitchener following this terrible on the job injury. \nhttps://t.co/w2dxHlIHAU\u201d— Unifor (@Unifor) 1677715634
OPP have said their investigation into Wednesday's crash continues.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Wellington OPP.