A Canadian Meteorologist Clapped Back At A Body-Shamer & She's Getting All The Love
"Listen, I own my body, camel toe & bubble butt included." 👏
A Canadian meteorologist has gotten many messages of support after she shut down someone who criticized her appearance.
Kelsey McEwen, the chief meteorologist on CTV Your Morning, delivered a truly inspiring message after a Twitter user had less than kind words to say about her body and clothing choices.
The tweet in question used hashtags to imply that insignificant things such as her "panty lines" and wearing the colour red were in some way a problem.
"Listen, I own my body, camel toe & bubble butt included," McEwen wrote in response. "Your words bring me zero shame. Your feelings about my body & outfit are a you problem, not a me problem."
"And red? Red is [fire]. The only thing that isn’t my friend here, is you."
In response to both McEwen's reaction and the original offending tweet, journalists and Canadians alike offered the meteorologist their words of support.
"The fact that female reporters and journalists still have to endure this crap makes me sick," tweeted one person. "Keep on the amazing work that you do Kelsey."
"Well, when I was at the gym this morning I saw you on TV and I thought you looked amazing," wrote CityNews anchor Irene Preklet. "You go girl and wear what you want!!!"
"I truly hate how you and the other female weather anchors get these comments every day, Kelsey," said another Twitter user. "Red does look perfect for you and I truly appreciate your work on Your Morning. Keep up the great work you're doing."
McEwan also had an iconic response to someone who wanted to know who makes the rules "in these silly games" regarding panty lines and shaming.
"The patriarchy, that's who," the meteorologist wrote.
McEwan is not the first nor likely the last public figure to experience body shaming while doing their job.
In January, Canadian journalist Tess van Straaten of CHEK News in Victoria, B.C. was criticized for wearing a sleeveless outfit on air, which one person deemed "inappropriate."
In a statement to Narcity, van Straaten said it's a reality that females in the industry have to deal with.
"Unfortunately, it's all too common for women in broadcasting and the public eye to get emails about how they look — whether it's a negative comment [over] their clothes, their hair or even their weight — and male colleagues almost never get messages like this,"
