Ariana Grande Speaks Out About 'Concerns' Over Her Body & The 'Lowest Point' In Her Life
“You never know what someone is going through."
Ariana Grande is speaking out about concerns she's received over her body.
The musician spoke to her fans in a TikTok video on Tuesday about being more gentle when commenting on other people's bodies and also talked about the "lowest point" of her life.
In the three-minute clip, the Thank You, Next singer said she believes people should be “less comfortable” commenting on other people’s bodies, no matter what.
Grande then spoke about there being ways to compliment someone or to "ignore something you see that you don't like."
“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she said.
“[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”
The 7 Rings singer then added that she knows she shouldn't have to explain it, but says "I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it.”
The 29-year-old singer-songwriter also noted that looking healthy can look different for different people.
“You never know what someone is going through,” Grande said.
“So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. Be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”
The pop star continued the clip by extending love to her fans who were listening.
“I think you’re beautiful. No matter what you’re going through," she expressed.
"No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not or anything. I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings."
Grande's TikTok video has received a lot of love since she posted it and within an hour it received over 6 million views.
Many of Grande's fans expressed their love and support for the singer.
"We love you ALWAYS," one person wrote, while another commented, "You shouldn’t have to explain yourself, no good comes from commenting on people’s bodies."
"I love and support you ariana, nobody should ever comment negatively on bodies. it never ends well. wishing you happiness & much love & health," another fan wrote to the singer.
Grande has spoken publicly in the past about her struggles with mental health.
In 2018, the musician revealed she had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing at her concert during which 23 people were killed, according to Billboard.
According to the New York Post, Grande revealed her depression and anxiety were at an "all-time high" in 2019, which is when she cancelled a meet-and-greet with fans.
The outlet also reports that the singer teamed up with the mental health organization Better Help to give away $1 million worth of therapy to her fans in 2021.