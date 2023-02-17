Selena Gomez Opened Up About Her Meds Causing Her Weight Gain & Told Haters To 'Go Away'
"Not a model, never will be."
Selena Gomez slammed anyone who has body-shamed her in a TikTok livestream where she talked about her weight gain, and fans are appreciating her attitude.
In the video, the Only Murders in the Building star addressed her fluctuations in weight and said it's caused by the medications she's on.
"I tend to hold a lot of water weight [when she's on the meds], and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," the 30-year-old singer said.
"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and nobody knows the real story."
She then went on to say she is focusing on being healthy in the video that's being shared on Twitter.
"We have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself."
"My medications are important, and I believe that they are what helps me."
\u201cSelena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body.\u201d— Selena Gomez News \ud83c\udfac (@Selena Gomez News \ud83c\udfac) 1676560118
Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease in 2014, and had a kidney transplant in 2017.
She has been open about her struggles with lupus and her bipolar diagnosis and addressed it in her 2022 documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
In the TikTok livestream, the Lose You To Love Me singer thanked her fans for supporting her and said how she felt about those who don't.
"Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she said.
"I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."
- Meryl Streep Has Joined 'Only Murders In The Building' Cast & Here's All We Know About Season 3 ›
- Selena Gomez Spotted Holding Hands With Drew Taggart After Shutting Down Dating Rumours ›
- Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor No Longer Follows Her On Insta & Reportedly Made A Shady Comment ›
- Selena Gomez Says She Stayed Off The Internet For Over Four Years & Here's How She Did It ›