Selena Gomez Spotted Holding Hands With Drew Taggart After Shutting Down Dating Rumours
She said she was single in a recent Insta story!
Selena Gomez's relationship status is looking a bit blurry these days.
The pop star recently shut down rumours that she was dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, but the pair were just spotted holding hands on Saturday night, according to TMZ.
Gomez and Taggart were coming from a dinner date at Torrisi in SoHo, New York, looking cozy hand in hand.
Pop Crave reposted photos of the couple on Twitter with the caption, "Selena Gomez spotted holding hands with Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers in New York."
\u201cSelena Gomez spotted holding hands with Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers in New York.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1674357202
But, hey, who says besties can't hold hands?
Rumours of the pair's romance started heating up after they were spotted bowling together on January 15, according to TMZ.
Page Six posted photos of Gomez and Taggart with the pair dressed casually, hanging in their bowling lane.
\u201cSee first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date https://t.co/DyIH72qXkQ\u201d— Page Six (@Page Six) 1674004111
But just a few days later, on January 19, Gomez seemingly cleared the air with a not-so-cryptic Instagram story of the quote "I like being alone too much," with the hashtag "#iamsingle."
The story was captured and posted to Twitter by Virgin Radio Windsor, claiming that the post was only up for "hot min" before it was deleted.
\u201c#WitherReport\ud83c\udf26\ufe0f this was up for a hot min in @selenagomez\u2019s Insta story yesterday \u27a1\ufe0f \u201c#IAmSingle\u201d\u201d— Virgin Radio Windsor (@Virgin Radio Windsor) 1674218058
Gomez may be single, but it looks like the two are still spending time together.
That being said, not every relationship is romantic, and the pair could be friends or casually getting to know each other.
Fans will just have to wait for Gomez to reveal if she has someone special in her life because, for now, the pop star is still singing the #iamsingle tune.