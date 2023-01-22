Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Selena Gomez Spotted Holding Hands With Drew Taggart After Shutting Down Dating Rumours

She said she was single in a recent Insta story!

Toronto Staff Writer
Selena Gomez. Right: Drew Taggart.

Selena Gomez. Right: Drew Taggart.

@selenagomez | Instagram,@drewtaggart | Instagram

Selena Gomez's relationship status is looking a bit blurry these days.

The pop star recently shut down rumours that she was dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, but the pair were just spotted holding hands on Saturday night, according to TMZ.

Gomez and Taggart were coming from a dinner date at Torrisi in SoHo, New York, looking cozy hand in hand.

Pop Crave reposted photos of the couple on Twitter with the caption, "Selena Gomez spotted holding hands with Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers in New York."

But, hey, who says besties can't hold hands?

Rumours of the pair's romance started heating up after they were spotted bowling together on January 15, according to TMZ.

Page Six posted photos of Gomez and Taggart with the pair dressed casually, hanging in their bowling lane.

But just a few days later, on January 19, Gomez seemingly cleared the air with a not-so-cryptic Instagram story of the quote "I like being alone too much," with the hashtag "#iamsingle."

The story was captured and posted to Twitter by Virgin Radio Windsor, claiming that the post was only up for "hot min" before it was deleted.

Gomez may be single, but it looks like the two are still spending time together.

That being said, not every relationship is romantic, and the pair could be friends or casually getting to know each other.

Fans will just have to wait for Gomez to reveal if she has someone special in her life because, for now, the pop star is still singing the #iamsingle tune.

    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
