Selena Gomez Says Her New Song Isn't About 1 Of Her Famous Canadian Exes & Shared Its Meaning
Do you have her new song on repeat?
Selena Gomez is shutting down rumours that her new song is about a specific Canadian ex-boyfriend of hers.
Many fans have been speculating Gomez's new track "Single Soon" is about The Weeknd following its release on Friday, but the Rare Beauty founder is saying people need to "Calm Down."
It looks like the speculation had gone too far for Gomez so when Hollywood Life put out an Instagram post about the rumours and included a photo of Gomez and The Weeknd, the Only Murders in the Building actress had enough.
"Couldn't be more false," Gomez wrote in the comments.
A post by Hollywood Life about Selena Gomez's new song.@hollywoodlife | Instagram
In the song about being single, Gomez sings: "Should I do it on the phone?/Should I leave a little note/In the pocket of his coat? Yeah/Maybe I'll just disappear/I don't wanna see a tear/And the weekend's almost here."
So while she does talk about "the weekend" in the song, it seems she's referring to Saturday and Sunday, not "The Weeknd."
Based on the reaction to the song on Gomez's various clips on Instagram, people are loving her new anthem.
Over the weekend, the musician shared the meaning behind the new track and thanked fans for their support.
"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!" she wrote.
It's not just fans who are sharing their thoughts on Gomez's new track, but one of the singer's besties is also expressing her support.
According to Billboard, Taylor Swift shared a clip from Gomez's new music video on her Instagram story.
"WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST,” Swift wrote. “WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS.”
Gomez and The Weeknd, who was born Abel Tesfaye, met in 2015 when they both performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, as reported by People. The pair started dating years later in 2017, and their romance lasted less than a year.
Let's not forget Gomez's other famous Canadian ex, Justin Bieber, who she dated on and off between 2010 and 2018.
Gomez's love life has made headlines numerous times over the past year, with the actress being linked to both The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and even Zayn Malik.
It looks like Gomez may be single currently and she even asked TikTok why that is in a funny clip she shared online. According to the social media platform it's because "she has bad taste" and Gomez seemed shocked by the result.
So who is her new song about? If anyone did indeed inspire "Single Soon," we'll just have to be patient until Gomez is ready to share those details.