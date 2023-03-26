Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Have Sparked Dating Rumours & Gigi Hadid Reportedly Weighed In
Who says exes can't be supportive?
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have stirred up dating rumours, and fans are here for it.
The two singers were reportedly caught having a romantic dinner in SoHo, New York, where a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were holding hands and kissing.
"Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in, holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," said the source.
While no photographs of the two were captured, unlike Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski, who were recently caught making out in Japan, a TikToker did share a text exchange between her and the hostess who reportedly sat Gomez and Malik.
The TikToker claimed that her friend sat the couple at their table and shared a text message exchange between them.
"Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into **** hand in hand making out, and I seated them," reads the text messages.
Fans were quick to react to the news, and it seems like most people are on board with the new possible couple.
"Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted having dinner in New York... everyone:" tweeted out a fan alongside a video of a crowd of people cheering and clapping.
Another fan tweeted, "WE WON this couple screams power."
WE WON this couple screams power
— J A V⚡️ (@vigevani4real) March 24, 2023
Malik's ex Gigi Hadid, who he shares a daughter with, seems to be okay with the prospective new couple as well.
An insider source reportedly told Us that "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating."
"As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with," said the source.
Gomez was linked to the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart earlier this year, but it looks like fans may have to wait to see who wins this makeup mogul's heart.
Narcity reached out to Gomez and Malik for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.