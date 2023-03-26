Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski Were Spotted Making Out In Japan & Fans Are Shook (VIDEO)
"Seeing Harry make out this awkwardly wasn't on my 2023 bingo card."
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted getting more than cozy together in Tokyo.
The 29-year-old singer and 31-year-old model were caught making out in the street, and there may be a new hot couple in town.
Video and photographs of the pair's kiss were captured by the Daily Mail, showing the pair leaned up against a van in various positions as they participated in a good old fashion make-out sesh.
Styles was recently linked to Olivia Wilde, but according to PEOPLE, the couple decided to take a "break" in November 2022 after almost two years together.
Ratajkowski and Eric André were also recently linked together after the pair shared a nude Instagram photo on Valentine's Day, but just days later, Ratajkowski shared a cryptic TikTok on situation-ships ending, which left fans wondering if the pair were still an item.
Sources told Entertainment News that Ratajkowski reportedly broke up with André before the pictures were released, although, in an interview with Rolling Stone, André said they both agreed they needed to share the photo with the world.
Despite their respective romantic histories, it looks like Styles and Ratajkowski may be turning a new page – but fans can't get over how "awkward" their kiss was.
"Seeing harry make out this awkwardly wasn't on my 2023 bingo card," tweeted out one fan.
Seeing harry makeout this ankwardly wasn't on my 2023 bingo card
— rooz×͜×!~فَيَرٍۈزً🌙AOTV#💔|🏁🇪🇬 (@roozCantwell) March 26, 2023
Another Twitter user called the kiss an "ick."
"Watching the ick kiss between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski," reads the tweet, alongside a gif of Pink making a grossed-out face.
Watching the ick kiss between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski. pic.twitter.com/KNEV2q10DM
— Vietnam Vet Daughter (@DaughterVet) March 26, 2023
"We are waiting for candids of Zayn and Selena yet all we got was Harry and Emily Ratajkowski basically eating each other," reads another tweet.
we are waiting for candids of Zayn and Selena yet all we got was Harry and Emily Ratajkowski basically eating eachother
— Jasmine (@KingJasmlne) March 26, 2023
Whether or not Styles and Ratajkowski are in a relationship has yet to be confirmed, but sources told PEOPLE that the pair have been "friendly for a while."
Narcity reached out to Styles and Ratajkowski for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.