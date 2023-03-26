harry styles

Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski Were Spotted Making Out In Japan & Fans Are Shook (VIDEO)

"Seeing Harry make out this awkwardly wasn't on my 2023 bingo card."

Toronto Staff Writer
Harry Styles. Right: Emily Ratajkowski.

Harry Styles. Right: Emily Ratajkowski.

@harrystyles | Instagram, @emrata | Instagram

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted getting more than cozy together in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old singer and 31-year-old model were caught making out in the street, and there may be a new hot couple in town.

Video and photographs of the pair's kiss were captured by the Daily Mail, showing the pair leaned up against a van in various positions as they participated in a good old fashion make-out sesh.

Styles was recently linked to Olivia Wilde, but according to PEOPLE, the couple decided to take a "break" in November 2022 after almost two years together.

Ratajkowski and Eric André were also recently linked together after the pair shared a nude Instagram photo on Valentine's Day, but just days later, Ratajkowski shared a cryptic TikTok on situation-ships ending, which left fans wondering if the pair were still an item.

Sources told Entertainment News that Ratajkowski reportedly broke up with André before the pictures were released, although, in an interview with Rolling Stone, André said they both agreed they needed to share the photo with the world.

Despite their respective romantic histories, it looks like Styles and Ratajkowski may be turning a new page – but fans can't get over how "awkward" their kiss was.

"Seeing harry make out this awkwardly wasn't on my 2023 bingo card," tweeted out one fan.

Another Twitter user called the kiss an "ick."

"Watching the ick kiss between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski," reads the tweet, alongside a gif of Pink making a grossed-out face.


"We are waiting for candids of Zayn and Selena yet all we got was Harry and Emily Ratajkowski basically eating each other," reads another tweet.

Whether or not Styles and Ratajkowski are in a relationship has yet to be confirmed, but sources told PEOPLE that the pair have been "friendly for a while."

Narcity reached out to Styles and Ratajkowski for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

From Your Site Articles
Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...