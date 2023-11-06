Harry Styles Visited Vancouver With Canadian GF Taylor Russell & Fans Found All Their Date Spots
The Canadian actress grew up in the area.
Harry Styles has been spotted in Vancouver with his Canadian girlfriend Taylor Russell.
Fans have shared at least a couple of spots in North Vancouver where the musician and actress went to and it looks like Russell is showing Styles around her hometown.
One fan shared a couple of photos on X, showing the couple in Deep Cove, which is where Russell grew up.
The Lost in Space actress and the former One Direction singer are seen cuddling by the water and then walking along the dock.
TikToker @hanaclchan shared the same photos in a TikTok video and added more details in the comments.
"HE'S HERE CUZ TAYLOR RUSSELL'S FAMILY IS FROM VANCOUVER!! he had dinner with them last night!!" she wrote in the comments.
@hanaclchan
WHERE DO I FIND THE FRUIT MAN 😭 #harrystyles #vancouver #canada #harrystylestaylorrussell
Other fans pointed out that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was carrying a box of Honey Doughnuts in the photos.
Honey Doughnuts & Goodies is a popular restaurant in the area located on Gallant Ave and has been visited by other celebs in the past.
Actress Kate Winslet has praised the B.C. shop before and visited it when she was in town in early 2022.
TikToker @hanaclchan also shared that Russell and Styles reportedly had dinner at Hawksworth Restaurant which is located inside Rosewood Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver.
She added the "thank you" note the couple reportedly sent the restaurant after their visit in her TikTok video.
"Dear Mr. Hawksworth Thank you for taking great care of us last night, you were incredibly generous and we appreciate it so so much," the note read and was signed "HS + TR."
Once some fans caught wind that the celebs were in Vancouver, many expressed that they hoped to run into Styles and Russell.
"Me wandering around Vancouver looking for Harry Styles," one person wrote on X.
Another person posted a TikTok video of themselves sitting by their window yelling "Harry" as they watched people going by.
"When you find out Harry Styles is in Vancouver," they captioned the clip and set it to Styles' song "As It Was."
Styles and Russell first "sparked dating rumours" in the summer of 2023 and have since gotten very serious about their relationship, according to Harpers Bazaar.
"Harry is head over heels for Taylor. He loves spending as much time with her as he can," one source told the outlet.
The couple has been spotted out together on several occasions, including walking around London, England.
Hopefully the couple is still in Vancouver and gets to go out and enjoy more of what the Canadian city has to offer!
