Kate Winslet Was Spotted In Vancouver & She Visited Her Favourite Doughnut Shop
She "pines" for their doughnuts!
Actress Kate Winslet was spotted in Vancouver over the holidays and she was pictured in a doughnut shop that she has a certain soft spot for.
During a red carpet interview at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, she said that she "pines" for Honey's Doughnuts in Deep Cove, North Vancouver.
And, according to the company's Instagram page, she was back.
An image of Kate and the doughnut shop's owner, Ashifa Saferali, was posted on December 24 with the caption "All is calm, all is bright" referencing the Christmas song "Silent Night."
The shop's followers were quick to spot the celebrity customer.
One replied: "I love how much she loves you guys."
Another said: "Now that's a TITANIC customer!"
The shop has been based in Deep Cove since 1996 and, aside from the doughnuts, it also serves breakfast options, vegan potato bread, soups, salads and gluten-free options.
