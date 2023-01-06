Shania Twain Says She Texts With Harry Styles & Did The Cutest Thing For His Mom (VIDEO)
How sweet!
How'd you like to be friends with Shania Twain? The Canadian singer recently shared a sweet story about a favour she did for Harry Styles, saying it was the moment the performers became friends.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Twain opened up about her friendship with the 28-year-old, and it's honestly so sweet.
Colbert started off by asking Twain about her experience performing with Styles at Coachella, when Twain made a surprise appearance as a guest performer in a moment she called one of the "highlights" of her career.
"Last year you had a surprise appearance at the Harry Styles concert," Colbert said, bringing out a photo of the two singers on stage in matching sparkly outfits.
He later referenced the image again. "It's a great shot of you and Harry on stage," he said. "How did you become friends with Harry Styles?"
"He was playing in New York, actually," Twain began. "This is before he really blew up, and I went backstage to meet him."
Twain revealed that she and the "As It Was" singer "became texting friends at that moment."
"He texts me a few weeks later, 'Would you call my mom and wish her a happy birthday?'" Twain said. "I'm like, 'of course! Sure!'"
"'My mom was a big influence on me and why I grew up with your music,'" Twain recalled Styles telling her.
"So I called her up and wished her a happy birthday and Harry and I have been friends ever since," she shared. Aw!
In the interview, Colbert brought up that Twain has "influenced a generation of younger musicians," like Styles, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.
"What do you say to this next generation?" he asked.
"What this all means to me is that things have gone full circle," Twain said.
"These are artists that were kids — 4, 5, or 6 years old — growing up to my music, and now they're grown up and able to express whatever that inspiration was to me."
"It feels really, really good."
