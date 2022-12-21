Ryan Reynolds Thanked Shania Twain For Calling Him Out & Shared Why He Was Grateful (VIDEO)
"Maybe it's because I grew up in Canada..."
Ryan Reynolds recently chatted with students at an Ontario high school where he opened up about his unexpected viral moment with Shania Twain at the People's Choice Awards earlier in December.
The Canadian celeb, who was interviewed by Student Chief Derek Monias, was asked, "What do you think about Shania Twain changing the lyrics of her song using your name instead of Brad Pitt?"
"Well, I think we can all agree, it's about time," Reynolds said of the moment that left him looking shocked and delighted when he heard the lyric swap at the award show where he was given the People’s Icon award.
He also said that he was not expecting it at all but that it helped him to be a little calmer for the speech he had to give later as he gets "very nervous" about public speaking.
"Maybe it's because I grew up in Canada and I sort of tend to rely on laughing at myself as a defence mechanism, but in those moments you have to be pretty gracious," Reynolds explained.
"And when you're accepting an award like the Icon Award... I just felt the whole thing was a little embarrassing, so when Shania called it out, I was so grateful because it took the tension out of my body in a good way, made me think of something else for a second," he shared with Derek.
Reynolds admitted that his speech went better than he expected and credits his fellow Canadian for helping him out.
"In a weird way, I have to thank Shania Twain for that," the actor shared.
In the comment section of the YouTube video, Reynolds shared some kind words for his young interviewer.
"The future of journalism is in good hands," Reynolds wrote. "Thank you for taking it easy on me, Derek."
The uploader of the video also had some nice things to say about the actor.
"Thank you for taking the time to speak with us! It has been an amazing experience for the students (Derek especially) but also the whole school," they wrote.
