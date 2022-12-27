Ryan Reynolds Shared The Perfect Way To Get Rid Of House Guests & It's Lowkey Genius (VIDEO)
"Introducing the 'Get The F*ck Out Of My House' candle."
It's that time of year when people gather with their friends and family, but it isn't always the most joyous of occasion for those who host get-togethers.
In an old sketch for The Tonight Show which Ryan Reynolds shared to his Insta story, the Canadian demonstrated the not-so-subtle way he gets lingering guests to take the hint, one of which included Jimmy Fallon.
"It's time for the newest scent from Yankee Candle's holiday collection," said the narrator of the skit. "Introducing the 'Get The F*ck Out Of My House' candle."
"It's the uninviting new fragrance that will let your guests know it's time to get the f*ck out of your house," they continued. "Simply light the candle and within minutes unwanted guests will be a thing of the past."
"What's that smell?" said Fallon after Reynolds lit his new purchase.
"You mean the Christmas spirt?" the Canadian innocently suggested.
"No it smells like hot garbage, like someone's microwaving garbage," replied Fallon while looking nauseous.
According to the narrator, the candles come in a wide variety of scents, such as Old Shrimp, Sweaty Crocs, Hot Broccoli In A Ziploc Bag and New Jersey, all of which are "sure to leave your guest with a headache."
As Reynolds' guest pulled a variety of faces as the smell started to reach them, Fallon said it was the right time for him to head out.
"No, you just got here seven hours ago," replied Reynolds. "Stay."
"This Christmas, let your guests know: it's time to f*cking leave," said the narrator to close out the sketch.
Hey — whatever you gotta do!
