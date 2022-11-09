Jimmy Fallon Roasted Ryan Reynolds For Fighting An 'Offensive' Canadian Stereotype (VIDEO)
"You know what I respect about you?"
Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon recently traded a few jabs and things got a little heated.
On Tuesday, November 8, the Canadian celeb stopped by The Tonight Show to chat about his new movie Spirited, Blake Lively's pregnancy with their fourth child, and potentially buying the Ottawa Senators — but it was a second segment the two did that brought the laughs.
In a sketch called "I Respect That About You," the duo traded some veiled compliments back and forth.
"I can't believe you've played two superheroes over the course of your career," the host said to Reynolds.
"First I played Deadpool, thatwasanX-Menmoviethatnobodyliked," Reynold shared. "ThenI playedGreenLanterninaDCmovie, which nobody liked. I playedthenewDeadpool,which,youknow,peopleactuallyreallyliked."
"Yeah, I respect that about you," Fallon responded. "You're willing to own all the bad movies you've been in."
"You know what I respect about you?" Reynolds asked the host. "You knew when to give up making movies entirely."
Ouch!
"You know what I respect about you? That you named your movie Free Guy because you knew no one would pay to watch it," Fallon said as a return.
"You're too kind, Jimmy. You know what I respect about you?" the actor asked. "You don't let the deadness in your eyes stop the laughter in your heart."
Fallon then went in for a zinger.
"You know what I respect about you? You fight against offensive stereotypes like Canadians being likable," Fallon said, which earned a series of "oooh's" from the audience.
After trading a few more barbs back and forth, such as Reynolds respecting Fallon for never giving up on "trying to make facial hair work," the pair started singing Aretha Franklin's anthem Respect.
Unfortunately, when they reached the "sock it to me, sock it to me" part of the song, Reynolds took that literally and "punched" the late-night host.
Given that Reynolds posted clips from the main interview on his Insta stories, it would seem the two are still on good terms!
