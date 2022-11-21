Trudeau Thanked Ryan Reynolds For Giving Canadians Something To 'Swagger' About (VIDEO)
Ryan Reynolds was recently given a prestigious Hollywood award and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had some kind words for his fellow Canadian.
On November 17, Reynolds received the American Cinematheque Award which is an annual accolade to celebrate "an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture."
As well as his wife Blake Lively explaining what he means to Canada, the PM appeared virtually to praise Reynolds.
"We all know we Canadians love to boast when our artists succeed on the world stage and quite frankly, throughout your career, Ryan, and both on and off the screen you have given so much to swagger about," Trudeau said.
"Once again, my deepest congratulations, dear friend."
His Spirited co-star Will Ferrell cracked a joke about Reynolds' Canadian heritage.
"Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster and Sean Connery, just to name a few," Ferrell said of the past award-winners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"And tonight you chose Mr. Ryan Reynolds. What were you thinking? What happened? Who fell through? He’s not even American, he’s Canadian!"
He then shared a sweet compliment for his buddy.
"Ryan Rodney Reynolds, or Ry-Rod, as you are affectionately called by your fans, you are an incredibly talented actor, filmmaker, businessman, but more importantly you’re just a great guy and I’m lucky to be able to call you a friend," Ferrell said.
As for Reynolds himself, he took to his Insta after the event and said the night turned him into a "heaving, weeping mess of laughter, nostalgia and joy."
"It felt like I got front row seats to my own funeral but without all the inconvenient death," he explained. "What a night."
Congrats, Ryan!
