Ryan Reynolds Showed Off His Dance Moves & Honestly He's Not Too Shabby (VIDEO)
What can't this man do?
As well as being a great dad, an actor and a singer, it seems Ryan Reynolds can add one more thing to his list of skills: dancing.
The official trailer for Spirited, a holiday movie starring the Canadian celeb, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer recently dropped and fans got the first peek at Reynolds' tapdancing.
In the clip, the outline of Reynolds and Ferrell can be seen performing some fast fretwork before it cuts to them out of breath.
"How did you know all of that?" Ferrell asks of Reynolds' moves.
"I didn't I was just following you," said Reynolds, who plays the character of Ebeneezer Scrooge. "Tap is new for me. It's a very expressive medium."
Further in the trailer, Ferrell explains to him, "I'm your Ghost of Christmas Present."
"Like A Christmas Carol?" Reynolds says, referencing the Charles Dickens classic the film is based on, which IMDb says is about "a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey."
There appear to be quite a few magic-filled moments in the movie as well as some grand-looking song and dance numbers, so there'll be plenty of opportunity to see the pair showing off their skills.
Reynolds also posted the trailer on his Insta grid and gave a self-deprecating shout-out to his buddy Hugh Jackman, who also dances and sings.
"Happy Birthday, Hugh. This year, I’m giving you the gift of being much worse than you at singing and dancing," he captioned his post. "But at least there’s Will and Octavia!"
Spirited will be in theatres on November 11 and will be available globally a week later on Apple TV+ for streaming.
