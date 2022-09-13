Hugh Jackman Took A Dig At Ryan Reynolds While In Toronto For TIFF & LOL (VIDEO)
"I shouldn't say that while I'm in his home country."
The feud continues! If you're a fan of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, you probably know all about their friendly rivalry which has been going strong for years.
It looks like nowhere is safe from the squabble, because Jackman recently took a dig at Reynolds despite being in the actor's homeland for the Toronto International Film Festival. During a red carpet interview on September 12, Jackman was handed the perfect opportunity to troll Reynolds.
"Has this experience trying to guide and nurture a fully, deeply troubled young man perhaps given you a better ability to guide and help Ryan Reynolds?" a reporter asked, referring to Jackman's new film, The Son.
"I've given up on Ryan," Jackman said after a good laugh. "I shouldn't say that, but that's just too far. I mean, I don't even know if there's a professional who could handle [him], just saying."
"I shouldn't say that when I'm in his home country," the actor added. "But I say that out of love."
Reynolds has yet to respond to the gibe, but if the past is any indication, the feud is far from over. In 2020, Jackman revealed he was ready for a "permanent truce," although this clearly did not come to be given the amount of trolling that has occurred since then.
The two actors have done everything from hilarious gifts to crashing parties, and even Tim Hortons got involved at one point. Who knows what the next instalment of this long-time rivalry will bring.