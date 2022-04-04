Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ryan reynolds

Hugh Jackman Revealed The 'Gifts' Ryan Reynolds Trolled Him With & LOL (VIDEO)

"This should be hanging in a museum in Halifax."

Trending Staff Writer
Hugh Jackman. Right: Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman. Right: Ryan Reynolds.

@thehughjackman | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

The ongoing rivalry and bromance between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is apparently alive and well.

In a clip posted to Twitter on April 2 from The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel, who swapped shows for the night with Jimmy Fallon, chatted with Jackman about his recent stint on Broadway.

The Australian actor shared that Reynolds left some surprises for him in his dressing room for the opening night ofThe Music Man.

"Opening night gifts are big on broadway. So you walk in, there's flowers, there's cards, and of course, right where I put my makeup in the mirror there was this," Jackman explained as Kimmel held up a picture of Reynolds that the actor had sent.

Attached to the picture of the Canadian celeb captured mid-jump was a note with a somewhat ominous message.

"Hugh, good luck with your little show," it said. "I'll be watching."

But that wasn't all — as Jackman was taking it in, he discovered a second present from Reynolds.

"I got up from my seat, I was laughing, and I went over to brush my teeth and there's another mirror behind me, and..." Jackman trailed off, as Kimmel held up a portrait of Reynolds that also showed up in his dressing room.

"I just... he follows me wherever I go," Jackman said with what appeared to be a pained expression.

"This should be hanging in a museum in Halifax or something," Kimmel said of the portrait.

The two actors have a bit of a history of friendly pranks and jokes made at each other's expense, such as when they traded holiday-themed insults and Jackman called Reynolds "the canned cranberry sauce of human beings."

All in good fun!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...