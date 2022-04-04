Hugh Jackman Revealed The 'Gifts' Ryan Reynolds Trolled Him With & LOL (VIDEO)
The ongoing rivalry and bromance between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is apparently alive and well.
In a clip posted to Twitter on April 2 from The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel, who swapped shows for the night with Jimmy Fallon, chatted with Jackman about his recent stint on Broadway.
The Australian actor shared that Reynolds left some surprises for him in his dressing room for the opening night ofThe Music Man.
.@VancityReynolds left a couple surprises in @RealHughJackman\u2019s dressing room on the opening night of @MusicManBway! #Jimmyspic.twitter.com/LLLqT26aK4— The Tonight Show (@The Tonight Show) 1648872515
"Opening night gifts are big on broadway. So you walk in, there's flowers, there's cards, and of course, right where I put my makeup in the mirror there was this," Jackman explained as Kimmel held up a picture of Reynolds that the actor had sent.
Attached to the picture of the Canadian celeb captured mid-jump was a note with a somewhat ominous message.
"Hugh, good luck with your little show," it said. "I'll be watching."
But that wasn't all — as Jackman was taking it in, he discovered a second present from Reynolds.
"I got up from my seat, I was laughing, and I went over to brush my teeth and there's another mirror behind me, and..." Jackman trailed off, as Kimmel held up a portrait of Reynolds that also showed up in his dressing room.
"I just... he follows me wherever I go," Jackman said with what appeared to be a pained expression.
"This should be hanging in a museum in Halifax or something," Kimmel said of the portrait.
The two actors have a bit of a history of friendly pranks and jokes made at each other's expense, such as when they traded holiday-themed insults and Jackman called Reynolds "the canned cranberry sauce of human beings."
All in good fun!
