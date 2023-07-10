Ryan Reynolds Dropped A First Pic From 'Deadpool 3' & Hugh Jackman's Outfit Has Fans Shook
So nostalgic!
Ryan Reynolds is currently shooting Deadpool 3 ahead of its MCU release next year, and the Canadian just revealed a highly anticipated detail about co-star Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Taking to Instagram early Monday, Reynolds posted the first photo of his long-awaited Marvel team up with Jackman, whom he trolled mercilessly in Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
The photo shows Reynolds in costume as Deadpool alongside Jackman’s Wolverine, who can be seen wearing the character’s classic yellow-and-blue costume for the first time ever.
"Don't blink," Reynolds wrote on his Instagram Stories, which showed a first look at the duo in costume on a dusty road.
Jackman posted the same photo and caption on his stories.
"THAT'S OUR WOLVERINE AND DEADPOOL!" tweeted one fan in response to the pic.
"if you're gonna bring him back, I've always said it BETTER BE to put him in the suit," tweeted another fan about Wolverine's return. "AND THEY DID IT. IT LOOKS INCREDIBLE."
Jackman first played Wolverine way back in 2000’s X-Men, when flashy superhero costumes simply weren’t a thing on screen. Although the various mutants of the X-Men are very colourful in the comics, the movie put them all in black leather outfits — a look that would stick for many years to come.
Jackman would go on to play Wolverine/Logan several times over the following two decades, but he never did put on the yellow outfit that Wolverine wore in comics and cartoons. Instead, he typically wore leather or jeans and a white tank top.
Now it looks like Reynolds has him leaning into Wolverine's comic book look for Deadpool 3, which promises to be Jackman's last run as the character.
Jackman, 54, last starred as the mutant in Logan (2017) and made a cameo as Wolverine in 2019's Dark Phoenix, although he later said he'd retired from the role.
However, Reynolds kept pestering him to come back and he finally said yes last year in a hilarious video posted online, in which they joke about their Deadpool 3 teamup.
Production on Deadpool 3 reportedly began in May and Reynolds was recently spotted filming a scene in the U.K.
The first two Deadpool movies were largely shot in Reynolds' hometown of Vancouver, although he appears to be doing more of this one overseas where he has a few business ventures going on. That includes the football club he owns, Wrexham AFC and Alpine, the Formula One team he recently bought into.
Deadpool 3 is set to be the first movie in the franchise that crosses over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and characters like Spider-Man and Captain America. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in The Adam Project and Free Guy.
Reynolds and Jackman are set to star in the film along with returning actors like Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand and Rob Delaney, as well as the likes of Matthew Macfadyen and Jennifer Garner, per IMDB.
Deadpool 3 is due out on May 3, 2024.