Ryan Reynolds Just Bought Part Of Another Sports Team & It's Not The Ottawa Senators
Welcome to the fast lane!
Ryan Reynolds may have missed out on buying the Ottawa Senators, but it looks like he’s found another team to invest in along with his already successful Wrexham AFC.
Formula 1 announced on Monday that the Canadian star of Deadpool is now part owner of F1’s Alpine racing team. That means we might be seeing a whole lot more of Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, at future F1 races.
“Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is part of an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine,” Formula 1 tweeted early on Monday.
The deal is worth €200 million (CA $287 million) according to Formula 1, although it sounds like Reynolds isn’t footing the whole bill. He’s part of a larger group of investors in the deal, though he obviously brings more star power than most anyone else.
The Alpine F1 team is based in the U.K. and in France and has been around for 37 years. It's currently ranked fifth among the 10 teams in F1 racing, with Esteban Ocon being their top driver.
The move is obviously a big one for fans of the actor and the sport, given everything that Reynolds has done with his Wrexham football club. He and co-owner Rob McElhenney invested in the team a few years ago, built a docuseries around it called Welcome To Wrexham and saw the club win its first title in over four decades this year.
This whole thing comes after a months-long back-and-forth between Reynolds and the National Hockey League, during which he was part of a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. Reynolds joined a group that tried to buy the team, though he also had competition from Snoop Dogg, who backed another bid.
In the end, the team was sold to another guy with no celebrities on his side.
Reynolds didn't immediately say anything about the deal on Monday morning. Still, you've got to expect we'll be seeing plenty of racing tweets and Insta posts from RR going forward.
It's just a shame that he didn't close the deal a few weeks ago. Then he could've celebrated in Canada at the Montreal Grand Prix!