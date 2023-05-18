Ryan Reynolds Low-Key Dragged The U.S. & Honestly, He Has A Point (VIDEO)
"You guys have England, you know, we have the United States."
Ryan Reynolds shared a comparison between Wales and Canada and the sort of similar relationship the two countries have with their neighbouring nations, which got a little salty.
The Canadian recently appeared on the Fearless in Devotion podcast to chat about the Welsh soccer team he co-owns with Rob McElhenney.
The pair were asked, "What's the most interesting thing that either of you have learned about Wrexham either as a place or a football club since you've got involved?" for Reynolds, his answer started off on a sweet note.
"For me, it's probably how impossibly kind the town is," the Deadpool actor shared. "I mean, people that have come from other countries — from America, from Canada, from other parts of Europe — it's amazing to me to hear so many stories of locals just offering people a ride to the airport or a ride to their hotel and that kind of thing."
He then shared a little something that Canucks and the Welsh can bond over.
"There's a real kinship there that I feel between Wrexham and Canada, and that stands — we both have much louder, bigger attention-hogging neighbours," he joked.
"You guys have England, you know, we have the United States."
Ouch!
EXCLUSIVE: #wrexhamfc co-owners Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds sat down for a great chat with us!youtu.be
Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, has poked fun at the U.S. in the past, like when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave Americans some advice.
"You have to stop saying that you're going to move to Canada whenever you're mad at something in the U.S.," he said.
"I know we're friendly, but Canada's not your safe house," he continued. "So, please, pick somewhere else."
Perhaps they should pick Wales instead then? Bit of a further trek for Americans, but Reynolds seems to think the vibes are similar!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.