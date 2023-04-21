Scarlett Johansson Made A Rare Comment About Her Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds & It's So Wholesome
"...I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!"
In case you didn't know, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were married to each other back in the day — and it seems the two have no ill will toward one another.
On April 18, the Avengers actress appeared on Gwenyth Paltrow's Goop podcast and the two friends discussed Johansson's past relationships.
When Paltrow asked if Johansson had been married two times, she corrected her and said it had actually been three times.
"Oh, that's right because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!" exclaimed Paltrow.
"We were married," confirmed Johansson. "We weren't married very long, but we were married when I met you."
According to IMDb, the pair were hitched from September 2008 to July 2011.
"We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," said the Goop founder.
"He's a great guy," shared Johannson.
While it clearly didn't work out between Johannson and Reynolds, it seems like it was a good decision for all as they are now both seemingly in happy marriages.
After their relationship, Johannson married and divorced Romain Dauriac and is now married to Saturday Night Live writer and actor Colin Jost, with whom they share one child.
As for Reynolds, he is wedded to Blake Lively and the pair have four children together, the most recent of whom they just welcomed this year.
While they currently appear to be doing well, the pair have expressed regrets in the past for how they chose to celebrate their wedding.
In 2020, Reynolds shared that he and Lively are "deeply and unreservedly sorry" for getting married at Boone Hall in South Carolina, which is a former plantation.
"It’s impossible to reconcile," he said. "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."
Lessons learned!
