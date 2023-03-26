Blake Lively Stepped Out With The New Baby To Support Ryan Reynolds & It's So Cute (PHOTO)
A wholesome family day.
The Welsh soccer team that Ryan Reynolds co-owns recently won a match, and Blake Lively and their four kids were in attendance to witness the special occasion.
On Saturday, March 25, the Canadian, his wife, their three daughters James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3) and their new fourth baby cheered on Wrexham AFC to a 3-0 win against York City.
Daily Mail shared a collage of the family's game-day pictures where Reynolds cradled the newborn, posed with his other kids for a pic snapped by Lively, and took a selfie with someone in the stands. How sweet!
Reynolds, who quite often looks stressed out while watching his team play, was also spotted chatting with fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney around a pillar during the match.
Reynolds and Lively have not shared the gender of the new baby, so it's up in the air if their three daughters have a new little sister or brother.
They also haven't shared the little one's name, so fans are still in the dark as to whether or not the baby's name was mentioned in Taylor Swift's newest album, Midnights.
Back in February, Reynolds shared that Lively was "doing great" after giving birth.
"We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it," the Deadpool actor said.
"Everybody’s actually doing fantastic," he continued. "If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble.”
He also added that his house is "a zoo" and that he'd likely spend the rest of his life hiding in his office.
Glad to see you made it out of there, Ryan!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.