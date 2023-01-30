Blake Lively Found The Best Way To Troll Ryan Reynolds & Honestly, Goals (PHOTOS)
"Worth it." — Blake Lively, 2023
Ryan Reynolds has had a wild couple of days with Wrexham FC, and it seems Blake Lively has been enjoying her hubby's roller coaster of emotions.
On Sunday, January 29, Reynolds' Welsh soccer team (or football, as they say abroad), which is the subject of the documentary Welcome to Wrexham, was playing an important FA Cup match against Sheffield United.
While Reynolds and his eldest daughter James were physically at the game in Wrexham, it seems Lively, who is currently pregnant with their fourth child, had to watch from afar.
"I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it," she wrote over a picture of Reynolds looking quite stressed at the game.
Blake Lively's Instagram story. @blakelively | Instagram
"If you're not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you're missing out on these vibes. They're playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense."
ESPN decided to honour Lively's trolling by turning her words into a pretty Instagram post.
"This is what real love looks like," they said in their caption, with the second picture in the carousel showing Reynolds as he sort of crouched while screaming at the pitch.
While Wrexham didn't win the match, they did draw, and Reynolds took to his Twitter later to thank the fans.
"When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible," he wrote. "But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC ’s favourite colour."
"That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight."
Wrexham will replay their match against Sheffield United on February 7.
