Ryan Reynolds Has Apologized To Blake Lively After Making An 'Inexcusable' Mistake
"I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude."
Ryan Reynolds has had to issue a formal apology to Blake Lively over a very important matter: her shoes.
On Monday, December 5, the Canadian actor posted a sweet pic of him and his wife, who is currently pregnant with their fourth child to his Instagram grid.
In it, the couple posed with Mr. and Mrs. Clause while Lively rocks some festive Christmas attire.
"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Reynolds said in the caption. "She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."
While this seems like a fairly innocuous post, Lively had some words for her hubby in the comment section: "My. Shoes."
If you take a close look at the pic, it seems Reynolds did indeed crop out her kicks.
To rectify the problem he created, the Deadpool actor posted a thoughtful apology on his stories.
"I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted," he wrote, where he highlighted her sparkly trainers.
"It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude," Reynolds continued. "Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed."
To accompany his apology, he added the song "Creep" by Radiohead and put a face-palm gif over his own face.
Ryan Reynolds' apology to Blake Lively. @vancityreynolds | Instagram
Hopefully Lively finds it in her heart to forgive him!
The pair haven't shared the gender of their upcoming little one as yet, but if they end up having a girl, she'll join her big sisters James, Inez and Betty in the Lively-Reynolds clan.
In the past, Reynolds has said he's terrified of having a boy as he grew up with all brothers and loves being a "girl dad," so fingers crossed for another daughter!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.