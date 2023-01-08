Ryan Reynolds Dished On The 'Most Awkward' Double Date He & Blake Lively Once Went On
"She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl..."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married back in 2012 but it seems their journey to the alter wasn't the most straightforward one.
A few years ago, the Canadian celeb chatted about just how the pair's relationship came about after filming together.
"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single. We went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl..." Reynolds explained on Sirius XM to PEOPLE.
"...and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he continued.
That being said, their relationship didn't start off with romantic chemistry.
“We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” Reynolds said.
As for what happened after that awkward double date, the Deadpool star followed up with the anecdote on the Smartless podcast.
"We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually," Reynolds said of the post-date situation.
"And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I’ll ride with you,'" Reynolds said. "We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."
And there you have it!
The couple are now expecting their fourth child, so even though that double date was awkward, it seems like it was worth it.
The pair share three daughters together, but the gender of their fourth baby hasn't been revealed as yet.
