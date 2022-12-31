A Fan Got Ryan Reynolds' Face Tattooed On Them & Blake Lively Had The Best Response (VIDEO)
"NO RAGRETS." 😂
A Ryan Reynolds fan recently proved their dedication to the actor in a rather permanent way.
On Friday, December 30, the Canadian celeb posted a video to his Instagram featuring a fan getting his face inked onto their thigh, all due to a present that was sent out to people who subscribe to his wireless provider, Mint Mobile.
"Every year at @mintmobile we send a little Christmas gift to our customers. This year it was a temporary tattoo," he wrote in the caption.
"But some people are more committed to saving money with Mint than others," he explained.
The video itself shows a person getting the phrase "NO RAGRETS" tattooed on their leg along with the famous actor's face, a tribal design and the words "Switching to Mint Mobile."
Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively shared the story to her Insta story along with a little joke.
"I realize pregnancy is a strange time to get a thigh tatt, but I'm nothing if not committed..." she wrote.
Reynolds also chimed in on his story, writing, "It's not a competition but I also had my face tattooed on my thigh."
Ryan Reynolds Instagram story. @vancityreynolds | Instagram
Given that Blake is heavily pregnant with her and Reynolds' fourth child, she's likely joking about getting the ink, but if she did, more power to her!
The pair have been tight-lipped over the gender of their upcoming little one, but in the past, Reynolds has spoken about how much he loves being a girl dad given that he has three daughters with Lively.
