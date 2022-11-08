Ryan Reynolds Shared How His 'Sabbatical' Went & Dished On His Love For Taylor Swift
"I would do anything for that woman."
Ryan Reynolds announced last year that he'd be taking a sabbatical from movie-making and he recently chatted about what that time off was like for him.
Prior to taking that break, he shared that he wanted to spend more time at home with his girls as that's something he can't get back if he misses out on, and it sounds like that's exactly what he achieved.
"It was just great," Reynolds told ET Canada. "I just love being home with my family and taking the kids to school. I have so many other aspects of my life that keep me busy."
He also chatted about the fan theories that his buddy Taylor Swift might be in the third installment of Deadpool, saying that he'd love to have her if she was interested.
"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius," he said.
It seems he's not the only Swiftie in his house as the entire family has been jamming out to the singer's latest album, Midnights.
"All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding," he shared. "I love it so much. I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."
The names of Reynolds and Blake Lively's three girls — James, Inez and Betty — have all been featured in Swift's lyrics which led fans to believe the couple's fourth child's name may have been teased somewhere in Swift's new album.
The popular theory so far is that "Daisy Mae," which is featured in the song "You're On Your Own, Kid," will be the name of their new little one, although the pair have said they're not finding out the baby's gender until they give birth.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.