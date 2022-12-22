Ryan Reynolds Shared His 12 Favourite Christmas Movies & They're Not What You'd Expect
Tis the season, and Ryan Reynolds has gifted us with a list of movies to watch during the holidays!
The Canadian celeb recently shared a list of 12 of his "favourites to watch in order before Christmas" with his former school, Kwantlen Polytechnic University.
While you'd think there might be classics like A Wonderful Life or Elf on his list, well, Reynolds' picks took a decidedly self-centred route, so it's definitely a rather unique Christmas movie list!
Buried
First up on Reynolds' list is the 2010 movie Buried, which is largely centred around him being trapped in a coffin with nothing but a lighter and a cell phone.
"The holidays are a time to get cozy around the fire, buried in your favourite blankets, connecting with long-lost loved ones," he explained. "This movie lets you experience that feeling… and a bit more."
R.I.P.D.
Next up is the 2013 action flick R.I.P.D., which has an impressively bad score of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.
"If Jeff Bridges riding you as a horse while you both fall off a sky-scraper as he says one-liners' isn't on your Christmas wish list, you need to rewrite the one you currently have," Reynolds said.
"But don’t actually watch it because it’s damn near unwatchable."
Spirited
Next up, Reynolds listed his most recent flick which actually does fit the bill of being a Christmas movie.
"Two words: Good Afternoon," he said of Spirited, which he co-stars in with Will Ferrell. "Ok now that’s four words. We’ll be at nineteen by the time this is over."
Just Friends
"Nothing says Christmas quite like New Jersey," the actor said of the 2005 movie Just Friends.
"Or horror, depending how you view your highschool sweetheart coming back into your life after a few years… And I swear you don’t want to skip over the toothpaste scene."
Free Guy
As for 2021's Free Guy, the holiday connection is tenuous at best.
"Guys in bunny suits. Taika Waititi as the evil guy. And Guy. Most importantly, it has 'Fantasy' by Mariah Carey. Which qualifies it as a Christmas movie by association."
Self/less
Once again, the holiday connection for the 2015 flick Self/less is a bit of a stretch, but hey, he made it work!
"Ben Kinsgley pays for a new body. Sadly he gets me," Reynolds shared. "It’s a really complicated White Elephant gift allegory, but a fun watch!"
The Change-Up
And this one's even more of a stretch.
"I just realized Self/less is the exact same plot as The Change-Up," he said of the 2015 film. "And that one made this list so I guess this one should too."
Deadpool 2
What says holiday fun more than an R-rated film about a foul-mothed anti-hero?
"At its heart it’s a family film, and isn't that what the season’s really about? Happy Holidays from the jolly man in a red suit. Ho ho ho."
The Adam Project
Another film from Reynolds' 2022 made the list, with this movie actually ticking the box of big, heartfelt feelings.
"A favourite of mine that has kept me warm and fuzzy all year," he wrote. "It gives me the holiday feelings of love and family. But being punched by Mark Ruffalo was the real gift."
The Amityville Horror (2005)
And what could be more holiday-esque than a couple being haunted by demonic forces?
"I know, I know. Most of you think this is a Thanksgiving movie," Reynolds admitted. "But with all the ghosts, to me this just screams Christmas."
Mississippi Grind
And at least he admitted that Mississippi Grind has nothing to do with the festive season.
"Unlike the other films on this list, this isn’t a Christmas movie at all but Ben Mendelsohn is just pure brilliance and right for any time of the year."
Planes, Trains And Automobiles
And lastly, Reynolds rounded out his list with a tried and true Christmas classic that'll make you laugh, cry, and feel all the feels: Planes, Trains And Automobiles.
"With all due respect to Empress Carey, this is the official kick off to the Holiday Season."
