Ryan Reynolds Granted A Make-A-Wish To A Canadian Teen & Said It Was A 'Perfect Day' (PHOTO)
It was apparently a "transformative experience" for the youngster.
Ryan Reynolds is known for generally being a good guy and his recent charitable work confirms it.
The Canadian celeb recently hosted a Make-A-Wish request for Ryan Burris, a 17-year-old from Campbellton, New Brunswick, who is battling cancer, according to CTV News.
"Lights, camera, action! Wish kid Ryan, from New Brunswick, beamed with joy as he met and mingled with his celebrity idol, Ryan Reynolds on the set of his new movie in New York!" said the Facebook post from Make-A-Wish Canada.
Reynolds led the fellow Canadian Ryan on an "exclusive" tour of the set.
"Ryan glowed with excitement as he spent the day getting to know his favourite actor and watching Mr. Reynolds’ in action as he performed a scene live!" the post said.
"Ryan's wish was a truly transformative experience that nurtured his emotional well-being and restored his hope for brighter days ahead."
Over on Twitter, the organization also sent out a thank you to everyone who helped make Ryan's wish come true, tagging Reynolds himself who gave a sweet response.
"Loved meeting, Ryan and his family. It was a perfect day in New York," the Deadpool actor tweeted.
\u201c@MakeAWish_NB Loved meeting, Ryan and his family. It was a perfect day in New York. \u2694\ufe0f\u201d— Make-A-Wish NB (@Make-A-Wish NB) 1668556852
Make-A-Wish is an organization that creates "life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses" and Reynolds has been known to send support and sweet messages to sick children who reach out.
As well, Reynolds has teamed up with SickKids in the past and has even given advice to youngsters about what to do when they get nervous, such as when they have an upcoming procedure.
"I do something that I actually learned from my daughter, James, and she's seven years old," he explained during a recent visit. "She taught me something called box breathing."
"When I do that it kind of makes me calm, like I sort of feel like I'm present," he said. "Like I'm actually here in this exact moment right now — and in this exact moment right now there is nothing that is scary or makes me nervous the way when I think about things in the future."
Great advice, Ryan!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.