Ryan Reynolds Joked About The 'Job' He Had When He Went To High School In Vancouver (VIDEO)
A unique hometown shout out. 🇨🇦
Vancouver's very own Ryan Reynolds just made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show along with his Spirited co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.
While on the show, Reynolds gave a shout-out to his local Vancouver high school and joked about his very unique job that low-key confused everyone.
Sunita Mani, who was hosting the show in place of Kelly Clarkson, interviewed the three celebs, chatting about all things holiday to promote the new movie, Spirited.
Like the good Canadian he is, Reynolds usually works some hometown shoutouts into conversations and this time he talked about his time at Kitsilano Secondary School.
It's not the first time he's made reference to his alma mater, but this time, there was some new insight into his time there.
Mani asked Ferrell and Spencer if it was true that they both held the morning announcements job at their high schools and the pair quickly bonded over the shared experience.
Reynolds wasn't left out for long as he jokingly asked if their high schools had a "propagandist."
"Just like releasing propaganda to the children before they start the day," he explained.
"That was my job," he added.
Not only did he say that he took on this role, but he was actually the "lead propagandist" at Kitsilano Secondary School, apparently. Props to him for keeping a straight face the whole time while telling this story.
"You gotta shape minds, you can't let them evolve," he joked.
Ferrell's job was much more normal, as he was in charge of helping raise money for the senior class trip to Disneyland.
All in all, the nostalgic chat was pretty cute with some classic Reynolds sarcasm thrown in for good measure.
And if you're curious to see Reynolds and Ferrell busting a move together on screen, you can watch it now on Apple TV+.