Blake Lively Called Ryan Reynolds' Mom A Hussy & Says His DNA Is 'Distinctly Canadian' (VIDEO)
"I’m looking at you, Tam Tam, you little hussy."
Ryan Reynolds was recently honoured at a fancy Hollywood affair and Blake Lively had some kind, thoughtful and playful words for both her hubby, his mom and Canada in general.
On November 17, the Canadian celeb received the American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles with Lively introducing the occasion.
"With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths and his grace — so many of those stunning qualities come from his homeland Canada and giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person," she shared.
\u201c.@BlakeLively thanks @VanCityReynolds\u2019 \u201chussy\u201d mother for bringing her son into her world\u201d— The Hollywood Reporter (@The Hollywood Reporter) 1668751606
Lively, who is currently pregnant with their fourth child, also explained how attentive of a father Reynolds is to their three girls and that he "races home" to be with them, no matter where he is.
"So that’s really all I want to leave you all with tonight, not the specifics of his actions but instead with the DNA of who he is," she explained.
"And that DNA is distinctly Canadian, spun one magical night in 1976 between the bedsheets of Jim and Tammy Reynolds," Lively said of her in-laws.
"I’m looking at you, Tam Tam, you little hussy."
She also shouted out Canada for loving her husband "so damn well" before playing "Oh Canada" in honour of Reynolds' roots.
\u201cThe audience stands at attention as @BlakeLively leads them in the Canadian National Anthem to honor @VanCityReynolds\u201d— The Hollywood Reporter (@The Hollywood Reporter) 1668752131
Reynolds later took to his Instagram to express his gratitude over the evening.
"Thank you to my friends and family who turned me into a heaving, weeping mess of laughter, nostalgia and joy," he wrote.
"It felt like I got front row seats to my own funeral but without all the inconvenient death. What a night."
Congrats, Ryan! And shout-out to Tam Tam!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.