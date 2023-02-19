ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Joked That His House Is A 'Zoo' After The Arrival Of Baby Number Four (VIDEO)

"Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Right: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Ryan's mom, Tammy.

Ryan Reynolds has given an update on how his household is doing following the birth of his fourth child with Blake Lively, and it sounds about as chaotic as one would imagine.

The Canadian actor chatted with the hosts of CNBC’s Power Lunch earlier this week about various business ventures when he was candidly asked whether the new baby is a boy or a girl.

"I ain’t telling," Reynolds said with a laugh. "This ain’t a birth announcement."

In fact, the couple didn't actually formally announce the baby's arrival. Instead, Lively posted a picture for her Instagram where she appeared to no longer have a pregnant belly with the caption "been busy."

The Deadpool actor confirmed all is well when asked how the little one is doing.

"We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it," Reynolds said.

He also shared that Lively is "doing great."

"Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble.”

That being said, the couple now has four little ones under the age of ten, with the new baby joining big sisters James, who is 8, Inez, age 6, and Betty, age 3.

"It’s a zoo over here," he said of the new situation, which is very fair given that Reynolds has previously jokingly shared that his daughters are so wild he thinks they may have rabies.

As well, it seems Reynolds has staked out his hiding spot.

“This is my office here," he said of the room he was currently in. "To be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.”

Congrats, Ryan and Blake, and best of luck!

