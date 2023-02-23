Melissa Joan Hart Says She Had A 'Thing' With Ryan Reynolds & They Were 'Smitten' (PHOTO)
The pair starred in the "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" movie in the '90s.
Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart recently shared details of a fling she had with former co-star Ryan Reynolds and she says the pair were actually pretty smitten.
In an episode of the podcast Hey Dude... The 90's Called! with hosts Christine Taylor and David Lascher, Hart shared that she and the Deadpool actor once got close while working together on set.
While explaining that she had dated Chris William Martin (a.k.a. "Corky") while the two starred in the show Clarissa Explains It All, Hart added that she also "had a little thing with Ryan."
"Corky was one of the kids on it, and I met him in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School and we started phone dating from Vancouver to Orlando," she told Taylor and Lascher.
"And then I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the Sabrina movie," she said. "The first movie we did, Ryan was in it."
Reynolds played Hart's love interest, Seth, in the 1996 movie, which actually served as the pilot for the series.
Ryan Reynolds and Melissa Joan Hart in the 1996 movie 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch."IMDb
At the time, Reynolds wasn't the big star he is today, having only had a few small roles in TV series like Fifteen and The X Files.
He was also sporting a rather of-the-time hairdo complete with blond strands.
It's not the first time the Sabrina The Teenage Witch star has spoken about the connection she had with Reynolds while filming.
In 2017, Hart told Australian TV showStudio 10that she was essentially under Reynolds' spell.
"He was very sweet. I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable," she said.
"He was a really, really nice guy. Probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance," she told the hosts.
An excerpt from Hart's 2013 memoir, Melissa Explains It All: Tales from My Abnormally Normal Life, may also offer an explanation as to why the pair's flirtation didn't go anywhere.
"Nobody looked as good with wavy blond locks and a thumb ring as Ryan did. Though I was madly in love with James, my boyfriend of six months by then, Ryan and I spent plenty of time together," she said, as reported by E! News.
Today, Hart is married to actor Mark Wilkerson, with whom she shares three kids, while Reynolds, of course, married his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively, who recently gave birth to the couple's fourth child.
Looks like everything may have worked out for the best!