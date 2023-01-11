Ryan Reynolds Gave The Most Gracious Response After Hugh Jackman Called Him Out (VIDEO)
"I'm going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all..."
It seems Ryan Reynolds has decided to take the high road after his frenemy Hugh Jackman had some choice words to say about him and his film Spirited getting shortlisted in the Academy Awards Best Song category for "Good Afternoon."
On January 4, the Australian actor a plea on social media to not nominate Reynolds, saying if he were to make the list the Canadian would be "insufferable."
"It would — I mean, I have to spend the year with him shooting Wolverineand Deadpool and trust me, it would be impossible," Jackman said, seeming to think that should be the name of the upcoming film Deadpool 3.
While he admitted he loved Spirited the movie and Will Ferell's and Octavia Spender's performance, he begged the Academy to "not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way."
In response, Reynolds shared his own message with the world on January 11.
"Hey everyone, you know last week Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category and, well, I'm not going to stoop to that level," the actor explained.
"I'm going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and I'm going to say right now that I love Hugh's performance in The Son — there's zero sarcasm here, no wink wink, nudge nudge," Reynolds continued, praising the movie and Jackman's impressive career.
He then suggests that Jackman be shortlisted for the Academy Award nomination for his work in The Son before the camera panned down to darkness and you can hear Reynolds snort.
"Wolverine And Deadpool, who's he kidding?" Reynolds says off camera. "Not on your life, chappy."
The official list of Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, so only time will tell who makes the list!
