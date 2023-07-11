'Deadpool 3' Brings Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Together At Last & Here's What To Expect
Deadpool and Wolverine, together at last!
Ryan Reynolds will reprise his iconic role as a foul-mouthed superhero assassin in Marvel's Deadpool 3, which will see the Canadian star team up with his faux frenemy Hugh Jackman, a.k.a. Wolverine of the X-Men.
It’s expected to be the first R-rated movie in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first time that Deadpool/Wade Wilson will appear in the same connected world as Spider-Man, Captain America and Thor.
Here’s everything we know about production of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, which is shaping up to be one of the most Canadian films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Why is that? Because not only is Ryan Reynolds a Canuck, but so are both Deadpool and Wolverine. (Hugh Jackman is Australian, but nobody's perfect!)
When did Deadpool 3 production start?
Deadpool 3 started filming in May of 2023, according to star Stefan Kapicic who posted about it on Instagram, per ComicBook.com. Kapicic is expected to return as the mutant Colossus, the Russian man of steel.
It's unclear how long the shoot will last, but Reynolds was spotted in a new Deadpool costume on set in early July and Jackman has also been shooting with him.
Where is Deadpool 3 being filmed?
Deadpool 3 began production in the U.K. instead of in Vancouver, B.C., where the first two films were shot.
Reynolds owns the Wrexham AFC football club in Wales and he also recently bought Alpine, the U.K.-based Formula One racing team, so he's got a few reasons to move his latest film production to the same neighbourhood this summer.
He's also expected to shoot some of the movie around his Van City home, although no dates have been set for that part of the production.
As for where exactly they're shooting Deadpool 3, we know that Hugh Jackman stopped in at a waffle house in Norwich, England for a "cheat day" during production, so chances are they're working somewhere around that city. KFTV reports that the movie will also shoot at Pinewood Studios U.K. outside of London, with additional shooting expected to happen in Vancouver at some point later in the year.
Why is Deadpool 3 taking so long?
Deadpool 3 has more or less been in the works since 2019 when Disney bought 21st Century Fox.
Fox owned the movie rights to the various X-Men characters at the time, including Deadpool, which is why we never got to see those characters cross over with Iron Man or the other Avengers in the MCU. That all changed with the Disney deal, which closed one year after Deadpool 2 came out.
Kevin Feige, the guy who runs the MCU movies, confirmed back in 2021 that Deadpool 3 would connect to his other movies, although it sounds like it took quite a while to iron everything out for Deadpool 3.
For one thing, Hugh Jackman didn't publicly commit to returning as Wolverine until September 2022. He then needed to get in shape for the role and Reynolds had to sort out his timing, which would explain why they didn't start shooting the movie until May 2023.
However, there have been some good scheduling updates along the way. For one thing, the movie was originally slated for November 8, 2024. It has since been moved up to release on May 3, 2024, maybe because other projects are being delayed by the writers' strike in Hollywood.
Will Hugh Jackman be in Deadpool 3?
Hugh Jackman revealed in 2022 that he'll star in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.
The pair first appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, although Reynolds' Deadpool had his mouth sewn shut and they didn't get to have much fun together on screen.
Reynolds has been trolling Jackman ever since as part of a running gag that he even worked into Deadpool and Deadpool 2, so it's only fitting that they reunite for one last run together in Deadpool 3.
Jackman had previously declared that he was done with playing Wolverine after Logan and Dark Phoenix, and he even suggested that Reynolds should stop trying to get him to come back. But that didn't work, and Ryan Reynolds eventually managed to convince the 54-year-old actor to pop his claws out one more time for a Marvel teamup.
Jackman started working out for the role in early 2023 and has posted regular updates from his training on Instagram.
Reynolds, Jackman and Marvel revealed in July that Wolverine will wear his signature yellow outfit from the comics for Deadpool 3.
What is the plot for Deadpool 3?
Plot details for Deadpool 3 have not been released, although we do know that it'll see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.
The two actors pretended to reveal the plot in a funny video posted to Instagram in 2022, in which they spill all the beans while music drowns out their words.
On the most basic level, the film appears to be a road trip buddy comedy involving the two of them, and it'll likely be a time-travel adventure that sees them visit all sorts of different Marvel superheroes from the last few decades. Jennifer Garner is already confirmed to return as Elektra, whom she first played in the 2003 Daredevil movie opposite Ben Affleck, so expect more deep-cut cameos like that when the movie drops.
Who is in the cast of Deadpool 3?
Ryan Reynolds will return as Deadpool/Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3, while Hugh Jackman will play Logan/Wolverine for the final time in the film.
Other returning actors include Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), according to IMDB.
New cast members include Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, although it's unclear who they will play. You may remember Corrin as the actress who played Diana, the Princess of Wales in Netflix's The Crown, while Macfadyen played "pain sponge" Tom Wambsgans in HBO's Succession and Mr. Darcy in 2005's Pride & Prejudice.
Jennifer Garner has been confirmed to return as Elektra, the sai-wielding warrior whom she played in Daredevil and Elektra two decades ago.
Does that mean Ben Affleck will play Daredevil again? And will Josh Brolin reprise his role as Cable from Deadpool 2?
And — perhaps the biggest question of all — will we get to see Reynolds' real-life wife, Blake Lively, appear alongside him in a Deadpool movie at long last? The two actors haven't starred in a movie together since before they were officially dating, when they played a romantic pair in 2012's Green Lantern.
We don't have answers to that right now, but we'll update this story when we find out!
Who is the producer of Deadpool 3?
Ryan Reynolds is producing Deadpool 3 along with Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige, who has overseen every MCU movie in its connected universe since Iron Man.
The movie is being directed by Shawn Levy, Reynolds' frequent collaborator. Levy also directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.
Levy and longtime X-Men producer Simon Kinberg are also listed as producers for the film, along with co-producer Mitchell Bell, per IMDB.