Ryan Reynolds Told A Wrexham Player To 'Put A F*cking Shirt On' Before Speaking To Blake
A bit of jealousy, perhaps?
Ryan Reynolds shared a cute story involving his wife Blake Lively and it seems the Canadian isn't immune to a bit of jealousy.
Reynolds, who co-owns the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney, recently appeared on the Fearless in Devotion podcast to talk about all things related to the club.
When asked which player on the team loves the camera the most, the co-owners named Ollie Palmer, prompting Reynolds to share a story about him.
"Every time we've come as a family and stuff we'll walk down to the locker room and Ollie's the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife," the Deadpool actor shared.
"I'm always like, "Ollie, put a f*cking shirt on and come back out like a gentleman,'" he said.
That being said, McElhenney noted that Palmer is beloved, with Reynolds calling him "one of the best guys we know."
Elsewhere in the podcast, Reynolds shared what it was like when Wrexham won the big match that secured their ascension to the National League back in April.
"It was probably the most exciting moment of my entire life outside of the birth of my own children... maybe," he explained.
Given that Reynolds recently had a fourth child with Lively, at the beginning of 2023, he definitely can compare the two events!
The family of six stepped out at Wrexham in March to support the team with Lively hilariously trolling a fan while Reynolds cradled the newborn and snapped selfies with fans — all of whom appeared to be wearing shirts.
