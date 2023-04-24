Ryan Reynolds Had An Unfortunate & Funny Stain On His Pants While Celebrating Wrexham (VIDEO)
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it."
Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated a big win with the Welsh soccer team he co-owns, but a stain on his pants was a bit of a distraction from the big moment.
On Sunday, April 23, Wrexham AFC won an important match that secured their promotion from the National League, which both the Canadian and soccer club posted about on Instagram.
"Just some Mark Howard and Ryan Reynolds content to bless your timeline," Wrexham captioned a video of the two men walking around on the pitch after the match.
While Howard sported his lime green uniform, Reynolds was wearing a dark hat, jacket and pants — the latter of which had a large, wet-looking stain right in the crotch area.
To be fair, it's likely just some liquid spilled while celebrating, but it is in a rather unfortunate place!
"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass," Reynolds said on Instagram, which perhaps is the source of the stain. "I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth."
Fellow Hollywood celeb Paul Rudd was also at the match and captured the exact moment that Reynolds and team co-owner Rob McElhenney realized the team won the match and promotion.
The pair both bowed their heads and bent over before turning to each other and embracing, with McElhenney wiping away tears.
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it," Reynolds said of the moment.
Blake Lively also shared the clip to her Instagram story calling it her "favourite video of the whole day."
"What a day. What a year. What a lifetime," she wrote, congratulating everyone involved for making the "seemingly impossible dreams come true."
"This is my kind of fairytale."
