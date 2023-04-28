Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Ready To Buy Ottawa Senators For $1 Billion & Here's What We Know
It seems like he found his "sugar daddy." 💵
The rumours have been swirling for months that Ryan Reynolds could possibly become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.
From talking about the idea with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Showand showing up at an Ottawa Senators game the very next day, to making another trip to the nation's capital to meet with Ottawa's Mayor, we're now getting some information about just how real these rumours are.
Apparently, the popular Vancouver-born actor with roots in Ottawa is ready to pay a whopping $1 billion to buy the NHL team.
In its latest report on the story, the Ottawa Sun said according to league sources, Reynolds is leading the Markham-based Remington Group that's prepared to bid "more than $1 billion" USD to buy the team and its arena.
The report included details that a deadline of May 15 has been set for final bids and that Reynolds and his group "have been aggressive in their pursuit of the Senators," and want to get the deal done as soon as possible.
Back when Reynolds first spoke publicly about the idea of buying the Senators, he told Jimmy Fallon he needed "a sugar mommy or sugar daddy" to be able to afford it.
\u201c.@VancityReynolds addresses the rumors that he is interested in buying the @NHL @Senators. \ud83d\udc40 #FallonTonight\u201d— The Tonight Show (@The Tonight Show) 1667883714
The day after that appearance on TheTonight Show, Reynolds was spotted at an Ottawa Senators game and given a standing ovation by the fans.
Reynolds is now famous for becoming the co-owner of a Welsh football (soccer) team called Wrexham AFC.
Since buying the team with actor Rob McElhenney in February 2021, the organization has soared to new heights.
While it was no surprise to see the rumours build of Reynolds buying the Senators, reports from the Ottawa Sun have started to put some of these pieces together.
The actor posted a picture with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe last month, seemingly after meetings with city officials about Reynolds' plans to buy the team and build a new rink "close to downtown Ottawa that will be surrounded by an entertainment district," the Sun wrote.
Since then, while things have been relatively quiet on the Ottawa Senators news, Reynolds has been back in Ontario working on plans for a new film studio near Toronto, and a telecom company the actor had acquired a stake in was sold for $300 million, securing him a pretty nice payday.
In any event, it seems as though we'll find out in the next few weeks if the reported bid north of $1 billion from Reynolds and Remington Group is the winner.