Ryan Reynolds Gave A Sweet Update On How He & Blake Lively Are Doing After Baby Number 4
"They have a private Instagram account that I follow." 😂
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently welcomed their fourth child and the Canadian has given a little insight into how it's going.
Speaking to ET Canada at the Canadian Screen Awards where Reynolds was honoured with a humanitarian award, the Deadpool actor of course cracked a few jokes when asked about his home life.
“I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great," he said of his four kids. "They have a private Instagram account that I follow."
Reynolds and Lively's three oldest are James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. There's been no word on the gender or name of their new little one, which fans of the couple are eagerly awaiting.
"You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so," he said of the newest baby. "I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it."
He also shared that he's always wanted a big family.
"Yeah, I come from four, Blake comes from five," Reynolds explained. "Both of us are the youngest."
Back in February, the actor shared that their household was a "zoo" with the arrival of the newest baby and that he'd likely spend the rest of his life hiding in his office.
However, he seems to have made an exception to that as the Reynolds-Lively family recently stepped out publically for the first time as a family of six to watch the Welsh soccer team the Canadian co-owns play a match, which they won.
Reynolds gamely posed for a selfie with fans and held his very bundled-up newborn while Lively snapped some pics of him with the other kids.
